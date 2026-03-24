Every Survivor Cameo On HBO's The White Lotus, Explained

Mike White included more of his fellow castaways in Season 2 of his hit series, featuring Angelina Keeley and Kara Kay in the opening sequence of the season. The two are hotel guests lounging on the beach, chatting with Meghann Fahy's Daphne Sullivan about her trip and how they've just arrived for their vacation. Though their roles are unnamed, with both of them being credited as "Guest on Beach Deckchair" on IMDb, the episode credits give Keeley and Kay co-star billing.

"I was like, 'Mike. You've seen me on 'Survivor' and you've seen the extent of my acting skills,'" Keeley told Access Hollywood in the previously-mentioned interview. White reassured her that she would be great, but to get ready to be on the beach. "I also feel like Mike kind of like knows the roles to put us into," Keeley continued. "He made us two gals on the beach chatting, not like I haven't been in that situation before."

Keeley and White made it to the final three together and were allies throughout their time on "Survivor." Keeley kept the promise they made to choose the other to accompany them on rewards, bringing White to the family barbecue. Kay and White were on the Goliath tribe together, and she was one of the three jury members that voted for him to win the game, securing his place as the season's runner-up.