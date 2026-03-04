Mike White's 5 Best Survivor Moments Ranked

Mike White is known as the writer and creator of "The White Lotus," an HBO drama series that follows wealthy people on their vacations at the titular luxury resort. However, before "The White Lotus" debuted in 2021, reality competition fans knew White from "The Amazing Race" and "Survivor." He competed on the former in Season 14 and Season 18 with his father, and he later appeared on one of the best seasons of "Survivor," Season 37: David & Goliath.

He was a strong competitor as a member of the Goliath tribe, making it to the final three and becoming the runner-up with three votes from the jury. White enjoyed himself so much that he's back for "Survivor 50" alongside fellow "David & Goliath" cast members Angelina Keeley and Christian Hubicki. "The first time I played, I wanted to have a great experience. I was afraid I'd get voted out early," White told The Hollywood Reporter. "This time around, I've already had the great 'Survivor' experience so I'm feeling less fearful."

We recommend rewatching Season 37 to get a feel for how White plays the game and see how he made it to Day 39 on "Survivor" the first time around. In watching his time on Fiji's Mamanuca Islands, his humor and personality shine through, from funny quotes to challenge wins. Here are White's top five moments from "Survivor" Season 37.