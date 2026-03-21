Actors Who Filmed A Sequel After They Said They'd Never Do One
Movie sequels have been around since 1916's now lost "The Fall of a Nation," though these days, they're far more common. When a film does particularly well, it's almost always given a sequel of some sort. For most sequels to work, they require the original actors to reprise their roles, as recasting can detract from a story's focus.
Often, this isn't a problem, but some stars refuse to return for sequels. This happens for a variety of reasons, be it an actor's disinterest in a particular project, a desire to move away from a character, or financial agreements failing to be made. A famous case of the latter was Terrence Howard being fired from "Iron Man 2," opening the door for Don Cheadle to replace him.
In some instances, actors have outright refused to do a sequel, often proclaiming as much publicly, only to relent and eventually return. Granted, it happens irregularly, but when it does, fans rejoice. It's great to see someone return to a beloved character, and each of these five actors have played some of the most significant personalities in movie history. They may have said no to a sequel, but they eventually returned to deliver amazing performances that kept franchises going.
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford has portrayed some of the most iconic characters of the 20th century. From Indiana Jones to Jack Ryan, Ford is known for playing characters with lots of swagger. However, it's well known how much he disliked playing Han Solo. Ford first played Han Solo when he was 34, and he continued to don the vest and blaster for another two films. He even asked to have the character killed off in a sacrificial, noble manner, but that didn't happen.
In 1983, while promoting "Return of the Jedi," Ford was asked about reprising the role, telling Today that, "Three is enough for me. I was glad to see that costume for the last time." For fans, it seemed like a done deal, but that didn't kill off hope that Ford would eventually return. While he didn't participate in the prequel trilogy, nor was he involved in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," he did put the costume on for not one, but two sequel trilogy movies.
It was an amazing moment when Han Solo first appeared on the Millennium Falcon in 2015's "The Force Awakens," looking a bit older, but in the same costume and standing beside Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). While he skipped "The Last Jedi," Ford came back for a final portrayal of Han Solo in a single scene in "The Rise of Skywalker," ending his time in the saga at the age of 77.
Daniel Craig
In 2005, Daniel Craig was cast to play James Bond in "Casino Royale." Fans couldn't have been more perturbed, largely due to Craig being blonde, which didn't sit well with many. Of course, Craig not only proved he had what it took to play Bond, but he quickly became one of the best to take on the role. He went on to reprise the part four times, finishing his time in the tuxedo for Her Majesty's Secret Service in 2021's "No Time to Die."
But that almost didn't happen. While speaking with Time Out in 2015 to promote "Spectre," Craig was asked if he'd do another Bond movie. He responded, "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on." He made it pretty clear that he was finished playing Bond, and then he got up and did it one more time.
In 2017, during an appearance on "The Late Show" (via Rolling Stone), Craig revealed a desire to return for the 25th movie, but needed a break. Craig was 46 when he shot "Spectre," and given the physical nature of the role, his need for some time off made sense. His interview with Time Out came only two days after shooting ended, so it wasn't a great time to discuss a comeback.
Keira Knightley
It's fair to say that Keira Knightley was never the same after "Pirates of the Caribbean," being thrust into the spotlight at a very young age, and resulting in a mental breakdown at the age of 22. Despite the difficulty, Knightley continued to play Elizabeth Swann for two sequels, ending her time as a maiden-turned-pirate in 2007's "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End." Her time in the franchise complete, Knightley pursued other acting interests ... at least for a while.
Indeed, "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," the fourth film released in 2011, moved on without Knightley. Speaking on BBC Radio 2's "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" (via Mirror) in 2014 about playing Swann, she stated, "My time has definitely passed. I loved it, it was an amazing experience, but I won't be going back." At that point, it seemed like Knightley and Swann were truly finished.
Then, in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Knightley came back, reprising her role for what seems like the last time. That said, she's barely in the movie, and if you haven't seen it, stop reading because she's only seen at the very end in a non-speaking role. She's shown to be Will's (Orlando Bloom) wife and Henry's (Brenton Thwaites) mother, returning only because the fans demanded it.
Hugh Jackman
When Hugh Jackman was cast to play Wolverine in "X-Men," it seemed like the best casting decision in superhero movie history. Jackman became the central figure in every "X-Men" movie from that point forward, even making a hilarious, one-sentence cameo in "X-Men: First Class" because, why not? He continued playing the character for years, appearing in eight movies before finally hanging up the claws in 2017's "Logan." That movie was a great send-off, as it concludes with Logan's death.
Jackman declared that he was finished with the role, leaving fans disappointed. Until, that is, Disney bought 20th Century Fox, pulled "Deadpool" into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ryan Reynolds managed to convince Jackman to return for "Deadpool and Wolverine." News of Jackman's return was announced via a teaser, where he walks up the stairs in Reynolds' house as the latter asks if he'd play Wolverine again. Jackman replies, "Yeah, sure, Ryan," and keeps on walking.
After seven years, he not only strapped on his Adamantium claws, but finally donned his yellow costume from the comics, bringing as much fan service to the "Deadpool" threequel as possible. Of course, Deadpool broke the fourth wall a few times to reveal that Disney would make him play Wolverine until he's 90, so there's a chance that Jackman isn't finished playing everyone's favorite six-clawed Canadian mutant. To that end, in 2025, Jackman told Variety, "I am never saying never again."
Sylvester Stallone
When "Rocky" was released in 1976, it established Sylvester Stallone's career and made him a star. He also received two Academy Award nominations and went on to star in and direct several sequels. For many, the best "Rocky" film, after the first, is "Rocky IV," where the Italian Stallion goes up against a Russian machine, played by Dolph Lundgren. He kills Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring and nearly takes down Rocky, but in the end, he holds his glove high, declaring victory.
Afterwards, Stallone spoke with Pat Hackett of Interview Magazine, revealing, "Oh, this is it for Rocky. Because I don't know where you go after you battle Russia. You know what I mean? You have that clash of ideologies, and you take on supposedly the greatest fighting machine ever built — a biochemically produced Soviet fighter. Where do you go after that?" But despite everything he said, Stallone stepped back into the ring in "Rocky V."
Unfortunately, that movie was poorly received, and wasn't a great end to the Rocky Balboa story. Still, that was it — Rocky had brain damage and wouldn't be seen again. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Stallone brought back the charm of the original with 2006's "Rocky Balboa," and returned in two of the "Creed" movies. Interestingly, in addition to the '85 interview, Stallone has said he'd stop playing Rocky ten more times over the years, but didn't.