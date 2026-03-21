Actors Who Filmed A Sequel After They Said They'd Never Do One

Movie sequels have been around since 1916's now lost "The Fall of a Nation," though these days, they're far more common. When a film does particularly well, it's almost always given a sequel of some sort. For most sequels to work, they require the original actors to reprise their roles, as recasting can detract from a story's focus.

Often, this isn't a problem, but some stars refuse to return for sequels. This happens for a variety of reasons, be it an actor's disinterest in a particular project, a desire to move away from a character, or financial agreements failing to be made. A famous case of the latter was Terrence Howard being fired from "Iron Man 2," opening the door for Don Cheadle to replace him.

In some instances, actors have outright refused to do a sequel, often proclaiming as much publicly, only to relent and eventually return. Granted, it happens irregularly, but when it does, fans rejoice. It's great to see someone return to a beloved character, and each of these five actors have played some of the most significant personalities in movie history. They may have said no to a sequel, but they eventually returned to deliver amazing performances that kept franchises going.