How Old Was Harrison Ford In Star Wars From Beginning To End?

Considering his screen debut happened in 1966 and was followed by 21 more acting credits in the next 11 years, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Harrison Ford was older than you thought when he filmed "Star Wars." Born July 13, 1942, in Chicago, Ford was 34 years old when he introduced his space scoundrel character, Han Solo, to fans in the first "Star Wars" film when it was released in theaters on May 25, 1977.

Naturally, characters get older as the people who playing them age. Still Ford's appearance didn't change very much in the second and third films after the since-rebranded "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" was released and became one of the biggest box office blockbusters of 1977. As such, Ford was 37 years old when "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" was released on May 21, 1980, and was 40 when "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" opened in theaters on May 25, 1983.

While Harrison Ford's days as Han Solo appeared to be a thing of the past after "Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" in 1983, Disney changed the "Star Wars" universe forever with the purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. The acquisition, of course, led to a new sequel trilogy in which Ford's Solo, Carrie Fisher's Princess-turned-General Leia, and Mark Hamill's Jedi master Luke Skywalker would all participate.