The Only Explainer You Need Before Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

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"Project Hail Mary" is a title that's making waves everywhere right now. The upcoming sci-fi epic is causing a lot of buzz, but what is it really about, and what makes it so hype-worthy? Watch Looper's video above for the only explainer on "Project Hail Mary" that you'll need.

Starring three-time Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling, "Project Hail Mary" tells the story of science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship near the Tau Ceti solar system. There, he has to pull off a difficult mission to save planet Earth ... and gains a surprising ally in an alien who's also on a similar mission to save his own people.

First reactions to Gosling's "Project Hail Mary" have everyone saying the same thing, which is that the film is nothing short of amazing. Looper predicts that "Project Hail Mary" will be among the biggest surprise box office hits of 2026, so it'll be interesting to see how it fares in theaters.