Milana Vayntrub's 5 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Many know actress and comedian Milana Vayntrub for her role in AT&T commercials, but there are plenty of other projects on her resume. She's appeared in "Lizzie McGuire," "Californication," "ER," and "Days of Our Lives," in addition to other shows and movies. With a role in the upcoming Andy Weir adaptation "Project Hail Mary" alongside Ryan Gosling, Vayntrub continues to add interesting and dynamic projects to her filmography.

Even if you don't know her from her AT&T commercials, comedy fans are sure to recognize Vayntrub from her work in several popular comedy series. She's been in CollegeHumor videos, is Diane and Dianebot in the YouTube ARG "Dad," and has lent her voice to three episodes of "Robot Chicken."

If you want to see Vayntrub's best projects, look no further. These series and films not only show off her comedic chops in different settings, but how she can play both unsuspecting villains and shy playwrights with ease. After looking at her roles within these projects and their scores on Rotten Tomatoes, the following stand out as her five best movies and shows.