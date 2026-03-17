First Dune: Part Three Trailer Reveals A New Look For Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" is an excellent sci-fi sequel that gets the spice flowing. The second entry was more than good enough to put minds at ease about whether or not Frank Herbert's classic tale can really work as a series of high-profile films. It also stacked expectations sky high for the next movie in line, which is coming to cineplexes this holiday season.

The ornithopter-flying, sandworm-riding franchise is set to become a trilogy on December 18, 2026, with all the cast members you'd expect to be back returning for more, including Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, and, of course, Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Jason Momoa is also set to appear as Hayt (essentially a clone of his character Duncan Idaho, who died in the first film), and Robert Pattinson joins the cast as the villainous Scytale. Isaach De Bankolé is another newcomer as the Fremen Farok. Now, the first trailer for Villeneuve's eagerly awaited third "Dune" installment is finally here, giving us our first glimpse at what he has in store for us.