2026 Oscars Best Actor Prediction: Which Performance Has The Best Chance To Win

For a while, it seemed like the best actor race at the 2026 Academy Awards was basically locked up ... and it definitely felt like, after last year's near-miss with his Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," Timothée Chalamet was basically a lock for his leading role in "Marty Supreme." Based on some recent shifts in the awards season landscape, though, a new clear contender has emerged ... and it's Michael B. Jordan for his dual role in "Sinners."

We should say, right out of the gate, that Chalamet — whose press tour for the ping-pong dramedy "Marty Supreme" has been immersive, to say the least — could still take home the best actor Oscar he's clearly wanted for some time now. (Who can forget his Actor Awards speech in February 2025 where he said he wants to be "one of the greats," per Variety?) Still, speaking of the Actor Awards, when Viola Davis announced the winner of this year's statue early in March 2026, she triumphantly yelled Jordan's name as the camera cut to the unbelievably shocked "Sinners" and "Creed" star at his table.

Guild awards are massively important when it comes to the Academy Awards, because the acting, directing, producing, and writing guilds are also the bodies who vote within the Academy itself. That's why we can declare, with some confidence, that Jordan will win for playing Mississippi-born twins Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore in Ryan Coogler's first-ever original concept. Not only does Jordan have the clearest and likeliest path to Oscar gold as of this writing, but this win would be extraordinarily well-deserved; Jordan has turned in a number of phenomenal performances, especially in his various projects with his frequent collaborator Coogler. If and when Jordan wins, it'll be completely earned.