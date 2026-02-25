First Reactions To Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The first reactions are in for "Project Hail Mary," the latest blockbuster from Christopher Miller and Phil Lord — and people who got the chance to see this film early are hailing it as a masterpiece.

On the social media site X, lucky cinephiles who have already seen "Project Hail Mary," which stars Ryan Gosling as astronaut Dr. Ryland Grace and which is written by sci-fi king Drew Goddard, are already soundly praising the movie. Media personality Brandon Davis declared in his post, "'Project Hail Mary' is the best movie I've seen this year. Masterpiece. The visuals delivered here are tremendously innovative, bending IMAX to its maximum capabilities. It's unrelentingly creative and rocks with ideas of connection and humanity. Brilliant movie." Film YouTuber @imPatrickT agreed, writing, "'Project Hail Mary' is one of the greatest space adventure films of all time. It's gorgeous, full of heart, and Gosling is spectacular. He gave his all to this one and you'll be in awe. If you've fallen out of love with going to the movies, I promise this one will win you back."

Again, it's safe to say the consensus was pretty unanimous, and multiple people went to far as to call the film a "masterpiece" besides Davis — like film and TV journalist Scott Menzel. In a lengthy post that takes full advantage of the platform's longer word limits for verified accounts, Menzel called the film an "epic cinematic achievement" and noted that "[co-directors Lord and Miller] somehow manage to raise the bar once again, delivering what is not only their most ambitious film to date, but arguably their most accomplished." As he concluded the post, he wrote, "I rarely use the M word but Project Hail Mary is a masterpiece and very likely a major awards player across the board."