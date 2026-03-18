What Is The Song In The Invincible Season 4 Premiere Opening Scene?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Making the World a Better Place"

"Invincible" has developed a bit of a reputation for having a cool taste in music. Its hyperviolent philosophizing on the nature of power, family, and spandex often calls for a good montage, and such sequences are typically set to the sort of sad, artsy, crooning rock and lo-fi songs you pretended to know at those art collective meetings in college. "Invincible" Season 4 kicks off with that exact formula, opening its first episode with a montage of our various heroes slowly succumbing to exhaustion as crisis after crisis rattles Earth.

If you thought that things were going to get better after the back-to-back global massacres of the Invincible War and the Viltrumite marauder Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the opening of Season 4 will quickly dissuade you of that notion. Things are as rough as ever, which you can tell immediately thanks to the dulcet tones of Conor Mason, the lead singer of the English rock group Nothing But Thieves.

The opening montage of Season 4 is set to the band's 2016 track "If I Get High," which sets the tone for where Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is at to start the new season, and it's not a happy place. "And we run, and we run, and we run, and we run, and we run, and we run, and we run, until we break through," Mason sings during the chorus. On the screen, Mark, Oliver (Christian Convery), and the other heroes of Earth face battle after battle with hardly a moment to rest in between.