Steven Yeun Knows Why He Can't Play A Live-Action Invincible - And He's Right

The eye-popping, bone-cracking animated series "Invincible" hasn't even finished its second season, and the voice behind the titular hero is already being probed about his possible involvement in another adaptation. In an interview with Screen Rant, Steven Yeun was asked how far the show could go in telling the story of Robert Kirkman's epic comic book series and if he would ever consider taking part in a live-action version. While he did express his love of the world that he's been a part of since 2021, he's also aware of his limitations at this point in his career. "I am 40," he highlighted with a laugh, effectively ruling out playing high school hero Mark Grayson, aka Invincible.

Of course, if he feels too old to don the iconic blue and yellow combo of Invincible, what about his duplicitous Dad, Omni-Man, currently voiced by J.K. Simmons? "Yeah, we'll see," Yeun said, adding, "I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out." Yeun has room for a live-action superhero role after his apparent exit from Marvel's "Thunderbolts" (he was reported to have taken on the role of The Sentry). But, as it stands, he seems content to take part in Earth-shattering encounters from the comfort of a recording studio. "Right now, we're having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?"