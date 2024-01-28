Steven Yeun Knows Why He Can't Play A Live-Action Invincible - And He's Right
The eye-popping, bone-cracking animated series "Invincible" hasn't even finished its second season, and the voice behind the titular hero is already being probed about his possible involvement in another adaptation. In an interview with Screen Rant, Steven Yeun was asked how far the show could go in telling the story of Robert Kirkman's epic comic book series and if he would ever consider taking part in a live-action version. While he did express his love of the world that he's been a part of since 2021, he's also aware of his limitations at this point in his career. "I am 40," he highlighted with a laugh, effectively ruling out playing high school hero Mark Grayson, aka Invincible.
Of course, if he feels too old to don the iconic blue and yellow combo of Invincible, what about his duplicitous Dad, Omni-Man, currently voiced by J.K. Simmons? "Yeah, we'll see," Yeun said, adding, "I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out." Yeun has room for a live-action superhero role after his apparent exit from Marvel's "Thunderbolts" (he was reported to have taken on the role of The Sentry). But, as it stands, he seems content to take part in Earth-shattering encounters from the comfort of a recording studio. "Right now, we're having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?"
Robert Kirkman still has plans for an Invincible movie
Given the bajillion plot threads that make up Robert Kirkman's blood-soaked story, there's a plethora of places Steve Yeun could turn up if "Invincible" ever did make it to live-action. Thankfully, as revealed by the comic's creator, it might be sooner than you thought. In an October 2023 interview with Variety, Kirkman teased that the "Invincible" movie that has been discussed for some time remains in the pipeline. "Still in the script development stage," he said when asked about the highly anticipated project. "Once we get the script to where it needs to be, I think we'll be in a good place and can move fairly quickly after that."
One issue that could present itself is the wheels picking up speed on the "Invincible" movie while the animated series still has stories left to tell. It's something Kirkman has already thought about. "We also need to find a way to play off the animated series, but also differentiate ourselves and give the movie a reason for existing," he explained to the Hollywood trade. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done. But we're hopeful." Time will tell when it comes to the live-action "Invincible" movie, but one thing's for certain — fans and critics alike are loving the animated series.