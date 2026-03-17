All 7 Times The Oscars Ended In A Tie

Even at the Oscars, there's not always a clear and defined winner. Sometimes, professionals find themselves splitting one of filmdom's highest honors due to voter indecisiveness — which can result in moments both memorable and ludicrous. But it's always lovely when a field contains so many wonderful options that the voting body can't just pick one.

Whether it's a powerful live-action short bumping up against one that's visually stunning, or two winning performances that arrested voters into honoring them both, or even a pair of design choices that left audiences thrilled; that's a rare moment in action. But whenever it occurs, it usually makes for great headlines — and leaves the viewer delightedly clapping for two winners.

There have been seven examples of this happening throughout Oscar history, and each time it's been an occasion for wonderment and celebration. Here's a short list of every time two nominees split the vote, and what the circumstances were that lay behind that not-so-grand divide.