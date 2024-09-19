The Only Main Actor Still Alive From 1968's Funny Girl

Multi-hyphenate Barbra Streisand had determinedly made herself a star just the same way Fanny Brice did. Climbing her way northward, starting out in talent shows and singing in cabarets and nightclubs, she made a name for herself in the original cast of "I Can Get it For You Wholesale," and debuted "Funny Girl" on Broadway as the original Fanny Brice. "Funny Girl" is also Streisand's big screen debut, and it launched an iconic career.

The acting side of her resume needs no introduction. From "Funny Girl" on down, she's crafted a film and music career for herself that has stood the test of time. From "What's Up Doc," which led to a series of films with the late Ryan O'Neal, to "The Way We Were" to "Little Fockers," Streisand has more than proved her range. While she hasn't taken on an acting role since 2012's "The Guilt Trip," she hasn't spoken out about hanging up her acing shingle, so it's possible she'll make a comeback. Or, at very least, maybe she'll feud with "South Park" again.

On the musical front she's been more active; her most recent single as of press time is for 2024's "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" and her most recent album debuted in 2018. Presumably, the next part of her career will be just as legendary as Fanny's, and her busy personal life — which includes being a stepmom to Josh Brolin — will continue apace.