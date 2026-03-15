2026 Oscars Winners: The Full List

The 98th annual Academy Awards are currently ongoing, and we're here to tell you who won those famous little gold men during cinema's biggest night.

With "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" duking it out for some of the evening's biggest prizes and major contenders like "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" competing in other major categories, the 98th Oscars are particularly fun ... because a lot of the races were mysteries up until the very last minute! Without further ado, here's your full list of nominees and winners.