2026 Oscars Winners: The Full List
The 98th annual Academy Awards are currently ongoing, and we're here to tell you who won those famous little gold men during cinema's biggest night.
With "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" duking it out for some of the evening's biggest prizes and major contenders like "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" competing in other major categories, the 98th Oscars are particularly fun ... because a lot of the races were mysteries up until the very last minute! Without further ado, here's your full list of nominees and winners.
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Amy Madigan, "Weapons"
Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Wumni Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
Animated Feature
"Arco"
"Elio"
Winner: "KPop Demon Hunters"
"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"
"Zootopia 2"
Animated Short
"Butterfly"
"Forevergreen"
Winner: "The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
"Retirement Plan"
"The Three Sisters"
Costume Design
"Avatar: Fire and Ash"
Winner: "Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: "Frankenstein"
"Kokuho"
"Sinners"
"The Smashing Machine"
"The Ugly Stepsister"
Casting
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
Winner: "One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sinners"
Live Action Short
"Butcher's Stain"
"A Friend of Dorothy"
"Jane Austen's Period Drama"
Winner: "The Singers"
Winner: "Two People Exchanging Saliva"
Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"
Winner: Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Adapted Screenplay
"Bugonia," Will Tracy
"Frankenstein," Guillermo del Toro
"Hamnet," Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
Winner: "One Battle After Another," Paul Thomas Anderson
"Train Dreams," Clint Bailey and Greg Kwedar
Original Screenplay
"Blue Moon," Robert Kaplow
"It Was Just an Accident," Jafar Panahi (collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian)
"Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
"Sentimental Value," Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Winner: "Sinners," Ryan Coogler
Production Design
Winner: "Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Visual Effects
Winner: "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
"F1″
"Jurassic World Rebirth"
"The Lost Bus"
"Sinners"
Documentary Short
Winner: "All the Empty Rooms"
"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"
"Children No More: Were and Are Gone"
"The Devil Is Busy"
"Perfectly a Strangeness"
Documentary Feature
"The Alabama Solution"
"Come See Me in the Good Light"
"Cutting Through Rocks"
Winner: "Mr. Nobody Against Putin"
"The Perfect Neighbor"
Original Score
"Bugonia," Jerskin Fendrix
"Frankenstein," Alexandre Desplate
"Hamnet," Max Richter
"One Battle After Another," Jonny Greenwood
Winner: "Sinners," Ludwig Göransson
Sound
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle after Another"
"Sinners"
"Sirāt"
Film Editing
"F1"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
Cinematography
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
International Feature
"It Was Just an Accident," France
"The Secret Agent," Brazil
"Sentimental Value," Norway
"Sirât," Spain
"The Voice of Hind Rajab," Tunisia
Original Song
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Best Picture
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"