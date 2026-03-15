2026 Oscars Winners: The Full List

By Nina Starner
Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 98th annual Academy Awards are currently ongoing, and we're here to tell you who won those famous little gold men during cinema's biggest night.

With "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" duking it out for some of the evening's biggest prizes and major contenders like "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent" competing in other major categories, the 98th Oscars are particularly fun ... because a lot of the races were mysteries up until the very last minute! Without further ado, here's your full list of nominees and winners.

Best Supporting Actress

Gladys smiling in Weapons Warner Bros.

Winner: Amy Madigan, "Weapons"

Elle Fanning, "Sentimental Value"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Wumni Mosaku, "Sinners"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Animated Feature

Nick and Judy in Zootopia 2 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Arco"

"Elio"

Winner: "KPop Demon Hunters"

"Little Amélie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Animated Short

A girl holding a pearl in The Girl Who Cried Pearls National Film Board of Canada

"Butterfly"

"Forevergreen"

Winner: "The Girl Who Cried Pearls"

"Retirement Plan"

"The Three Sisters"

Costume Design

Elizabeth in a blue dress holding a fan in Frankenstein Netflix

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Winner: "Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sinners"

Makeup and Hairstyling

Two people with the sister in The Ugly Stepsister Scanbox Entertainment

Winner: "Frankenstein"

"Kokuho"

"Sinners"

"The Smashing Machine"

"The Ugly Stepsister"

Casting

Smoke Stack and Cornbread in the doorway in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

Winner: "One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sinners"

Live Action Short

Estrogenia in Jane Austen's Period Drama Ouat Media

"Butcher's Stain"

"A Friend of Dorothy"

"Jane Austen's Period Drama"

Winner: "The Singers"

Winner: "Two People Exchanging Saliva"

Supporting Actor

Delta Slim leaning back in the car in Sinners Warner Bros.

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Delroy Lindo, "Sinners"

Winner: Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Adapted Screenplay

Willa looking over her shoulder scared in One Battle After Another Warner Bros.

"Bugonia," Will Tracy

"Frankenstein," Guillermo del Toro

"Hamnet," Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

Winner: "One Battle After Another," Paul Thomas Anderson

"Train Dreams," Clint Bailey and Greg Kwedar

Original Screenplay

Smoke hugging Sammy in the lake in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Blue Moon," Robert Kaplow

"It Was Just an Accident," Jafar Panahi (collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian)

"Marty Supreme," Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

"Sentimental Value," Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Winner: "Sinners," Ryan Coogler

Production Design

Victor working on the monster in Frankenstein Netflix

Winner: "Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Visual Effects

Navi riding flying animals in Avatar Fire and Ash 20th Century Studios

Winner: "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1″

"Jurassic World Rebirth"

"The Lost Bus"

"Sinners"

Documentary Short

Man taking a photo in All The Empty Rooms Netflix

Winner: "All the Empty Rooms"

"Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud"

"Children No More: Were and Are Gone"

"The Devil Is Busy"

"Perfectly a Strangeness"

Documentary Feature

Police officer confronting a woman in The Perfect Neighbor Netflix

"The Alabama Solution"

"Come See Me in the Good Light"

"Cutting Through Rocks"

Winner: "Mr. Nobody Against Putin"

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Original Score

Vampires playing for Mary in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Bugonia," Jerskin Fendrix

"Frankenstein," Alexandre Desplate

"Hamnet," Max Richter

"One Battle After Another," Jonny Greenwood

Winner: "Sinners," Ludwig Göransson

Sound

Sonny racing in F1 Apple TV

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle after Another"

"Sinners"

"Sirāt"

Film Editing

Marty playing ping pong in Marty Supreme A24

"F1"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Cinematography

Church in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

International Feature

Armando on the phone in The Secret Agent Vitrine Filmes

"It Was Just an Accident," France

"The Secret Agent," Brazil

"Sentimental Value," Norway

"Sirât," Spain

"The Voice of Hind Rajab," Tunisia

Original Song

Hunter/X girl group in K-Pop Demon Hunters Netflix

Best Actor

Stack and Smoke by the car in Sinners Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Best Actress

Agnes crying at Hamlet in Hamnet Focus Features

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Best Director

Sensei Sergio getting arrested in One Battle After Another Warner Bros.

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Best Picture

Sammie playing his song in Sinners Warner Bros.

"Bugonia"

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

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