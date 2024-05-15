5 Things Only Adults Notice In Star Trek: The Original Series

No fandom is perfect, and the "Star Trek" community certainly has its share of gatekeeping fanboys who love to comment about just how "woke" the franchise has become. Spend enough time in any "Star Trek" Facebook group and you'll be sure to find a salty p'takh outlining their arguments against Woke Trek — namely, that there aren't enough white dudes and straight folks among the main cast in "Star Trek: Discovery."

But when rewatching "The Original Series," it's hard not to notice just how hard the series was working to telegraph its progressiveness — particularly in light of the 1960s zeitgeist. While miniskirts have come to be associated with objectification to many in today's world, when "Star Trek" first aired they served as a symbol of female empowerment and rejection of traditional values. Cultural inclusivity has always been baked into the storytelling, from the multicultural (for its time) casting and Uhura's role as one of the ship's most essential officers. While these elements might go unnoticed to many viewers today, it's difficult to overstate just how trailblazing they were at the time — so much so that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed Uhura's role would change the world.

And then there are the narratives that challenge the inherent nihilism of hatred and war based on chauvinism. Nowhere is this theme better exemplified than in "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield," which sees nearly identical aliens with opposite skin color patterns watch as both their races are functionally driven to extinction over prejudice and enslavement.