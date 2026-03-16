The Only Recap You Need Before The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

It came as something of a surprise when "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office, racing past the $1 billion mark to become one of the biggest movie hits of 2023. Now, the inevitable follow-up is here in the form of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." If you need a reminder of what happened in the first film, check out Looper's recap video above.

The opening installment in the Nintendo/Illumination franchise follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they're swept through a magical Warp Pipe into an otherworldly kingdom. There, they meet, among others, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and the Kongs of the Jungle Kingdom.

They also face Bowser (Jack Black), battling the villain and his minions on Rainbow Road, in the Mushroom Kingdom, and even on the streets of Brooklyn in the Big Apple. The movie ends with Mario and Luigi living in the Mushroom Kingdom, setting the stage for the next adventure to unfold — an adventure that is officially upon us.