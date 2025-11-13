Small Details You Missed In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" blew everyone away at the box office, and the gang's going to be back at it in 2026 with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," with Chris Pratt reprising the role of Nintendo's iconic plumber. As it's packed with references and callbacks to Mario's video game history, there's bound to be a few things you missed while watching the trailer for the first time. Want to scoop up every detail? Click our video above, which breaks down everything you might have missed.

There are plenty of things that only adults noticed in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and the same goes for the sequel's trailer, with some of the nods aimed squarely at gamers of a certain age. Listen hard when Bowser (Jack Black) strolls about his castle cheerfully doing chores, singing to himself as he goes and describing his activities in lyric format. The tune he's warbling? "Bowser's Theme" from "Super Mario 64."

However, there are also references to more recent Mario games in the trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." Who's that Koopa Kid claiming he's going to rescue his father come fire or rain? That's Wonder Bowser Jr. from "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," a kid of the Koopa King with his powers enhanced by a Wonder Flower. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" was full of Easter eggs and references, and it's clear that the follow-up is going down the same route.