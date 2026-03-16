The Real Reason Sean Penn Skipped The 2026 Oscars

The list of winners from the 2026 Oscars includes the usual mix of the expected and the surprising, with Sean Penn taking the statue for his performance in "One Battle After Another" falling in the former category. He's one of those actors that tends to get an automatic Oscar nomination pretty much any time he makes a movie, and the strong awards buzz around "OBAA" as a whole made the chances that he would add another Academy Award to his trophy case pretty high. However, he wasn't at this year's Oscar ceremony to accept his best supporting actor award, with presenter Kieran Culkin accepting it on Penn's behalf.

You don't see Penn acting that much anymore, and you see him doing interviews and press for movies even less. Much of this is due to Penn's busy schedule of humanitarian work, traveling the globe in support of the various social and political causes he champions. According to sources, that is also why he wasn't at the 2026 Oscars. The New York Times posted an article during the ceremony that quoted two anonymous sources who said Penn was in Ukraine at the time, and that is why he wasn't able to be in Los Angeles to attend the Academy Awards.

The next day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself posted on X, revealing that he and Penn met up in Ukraine while also praising the actor for his support. "Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is," he wrote. "You have stood with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. This is still true today. And we know that you will continue to stand with our country and our people."