Celebrities Who Were Banned From The Oscars

This article contains discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.

Unless you're a generally well-behaved person, it's possible that someone reading this has been banned from a venue or establishment. Maybe you tried to free the orcas at Sea World, decided to take home some items without paying at a Walmart, or got too rowdy at an Outback Steakhouse one night when you and your coworkers went out for a few dozen beers. Things happen. What does it take, though, to get banned from even attending the Academy Awards by its governing body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences?

The truth is that there's a wide and admittedly random spectrum of ways to get banned from the Academy Awards. Some of them, you should know, are dark and involve actual crimes. Others are a bit more spurious or subjective, but still ... here's everyone, as of this writing, that has been banned from the Oscars, as well as whether or not they've ever been permitted to make a grand return to the annual celebration of movies.