How To Watch The 2026 Oscars Live: Where It's On TV, Where It's Streaming, & More

Comedian, former late-night host, and current podcast guy Conan O'Brien is set to host the 2026 Academy Awards, which is great news for people who loved his hosting debut during the 2025 ceremony. (He accepted the second gig shortly after getting rave reviews for his hosting duties, including a very funny ditty about not "wasting time" that included a cadre of backup dancers.) O'Brien has remained tight-lipped about specifics, but in an interview with The New Yorker editor-in-chief David Remnick, he did say he might welcome some chaos, joking that he doesn't want anyone to "slap him" (like Will Smith did to Chris Rock in 2022) but would like something different.

"I'd like a streaker," O'Brien said, referencing Robert Opel's nude run through the 1974 ceremony. "And you know what I'd really like? A streaker to slap me. That would just satisfy so many of my dormant Catholic hangups." Still, O'Brien did say, jokes aside, that he can roll with any punches. "But it's a weird duality here. It's a weird thing," he admitted. "I like to plan, and I like to prepare. And then I love it when something goes off the rails." We'll have to see if anything wild and unplanned happens during O'Brien's second hosting gig.