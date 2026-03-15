Tragic Details About The Cast Of The Big Bang Theory

In September 2010, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" was hard at work on the show's fourth season when a sudden tragedy struck — specifically, an accident experienced by Kaley Cuoco while she was horseback riding. Cuoco has been an equestrian for most of her life and was riding at a ranch outside of Los Angeles when the horse she was riding got scared and threw her off. To add literal insult to injury, as the horse tried to get away, it landed on Cuoco's left leg and nearly crushed it entirely. Cuoco was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, and when showrunner Chuck Lorre heard, he sprang into action.

"That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years," Lorre recalled in the book. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy." Lorre got the news about his star on the golf course and, while there, he ran into an orthopedics expert he knew named Dr. Stephen Lombardo. The good doctor stepped in, got Cuoco transferred to the famous Cedars-Sinai Hospital, and ensured that she got to keep her leg. (It was, apparently, that serious.) Cuoco told Jessica Radloff that she was asked to sign something before surgery agreeing to a potential amputation, but thankfully, that didn't happen. So how did she get back to work without giving Penny an in-universe injury? The show simply put Penny behind objects so nobody would see Cuoco's boot.