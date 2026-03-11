Why Hollywood Stopped Casting 13 Reasons Why Star Dylan Minnette

Dylan Minnette is an actor who was making his way toward ever brighter spotlights for quite some time. He burst on the scene as a child in the mid-2000s, appearing on a laundry list of popular shows like "Two and a Half Men," "Prison Break," "Grey's Anatomy," and many others. From 2007 to 2010, he started playing Clay Norman in the psychological crime drama "Saving Grace." However, his true small screen breakthrough was another Clay — namely, central protagonist Clay Jensen in the dark Netflix teen drama "13 Reasons Why," on which he starred from 2017 to 2020.

As Minnette's career progressed, he also started getting notable movie roles. You may have seen him in Matt Reeves' unique 2010 vampire story "Let Me In," opposite Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal in Denis Villeneuve's ruthless 2013 psychological crime thriller "Prisoners," Fede Alvarez's terrific 2016 home invasion horror "Don't Breathe," and more. In other words, Minnette showed all the signs of an up-and-coming big thing, or at least a steadily rising star.

But then as the 2010s gave way to the early 2020s, Minnette suddenly disappeared from the screen. Apart from playing Wes Hicks in "Scream" (2022) and Tyler Shultz in the same year's Elizabeth Holmes Hulu docudrama "The Dropout," Minnette's screen acting career after the ending of "13 Reasons Why" has been nonexistent. Why haven't we heard any more about this talented young actor as of late? Let's take a moment to find out.