The Two Black Panther Actors You Likely Didn't Notice In Invincible Season 4

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4

"Invincible" is very good at utilizing high-profile stars for its larger-than-life animated story. The cast of "Invincible" is filled with actors you'd definitely recognize, some of whom have previously appeared in other superhero projects. And Season 4 ups the ante in that regard by getting two actors from the "Black Panther" series to join its ranks.

Among the new characters on "Invincible" Season 4 is Universa, voiced by Danai Gurira. She shows up in the first episode of Season 4, "You Gave Me No Choice," as an extraterrestrial trying to siphon Earth's energy so that she can bring it back to her people to save them. Gurira's also known for playing Okoye, the stoic leader of the Dora Milaje, in the "Black Panther" movies.

However, there's probably another reason why Gurira was brought into the "Invincible" universe. Before "Black Panther," Gurira was best known for playing the katana-wielding Michonne on "The Walking Dead," based on a graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman — just like "Invincible." She joins a growing list of "Walking Dead" stars to make the leap over to the superhero show, including Steven Yeun as Invincible, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Conquest.