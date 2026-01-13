Why Are Black Panther And Fantastic Four Characters In The Same Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

Marvel is conducting a strange experiment by releasing short teasers that highlight specific characters in the lead-up to "Avengers: Doomsday." Until now, each teaser has focused on one hero or group, like Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the X-Men. But now we have a proper team-up, with the latest trailer showing a meeting between the current Black Panther, Shuri (Letitia Wright), the ruler of Wakanda, M'Baku (Winston Duke), and the Fantastic Four's Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the Talokans from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" also make appearances. If it seems like an odd collection, watch Looper's video above to learn why it actually makes perfect sense.

What made the first "Avengers" movie exciting is that it took heroes from disparate franchises and brought them together. The Black Panther/Fantastic Four teaser offers that same feeling — anyone can be brought into the mix. But these specific heroes actually have a long history together. One thing a lot of people don't know about Black Panther is that he (T'Challa, that is) made his comic debut in 1966's "Fantastic Four" #52 from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

He's something of an antagonistic figure in his first appearance, as he attacks the Fantastic Four when they arrive in Wakanda. Fortunately, he was merely testing their abilities before asking them to help him defend his nation from Ulysses Klaw. It would take 11 more years until Black Panther would receive his own solo series, but he kept popping up in "Fantastic Four" issues and other stories until then.