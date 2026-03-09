2026 Oscars Best Picture Prediction: Which Movie Has The Best Chance To Win

Every year, the Academy Awards coronate the best movie of the year, but whether or not they get it right is pretty subjective. Famously, movies like "Brokeback Mountain" and "BlacKkKlansman" lost to outright duds like "Crash" and "Green Book," and even less egregious offenses, like "The Social Network" losing to the relatively boilerplate Oscar bait movie "The King's Speech," still sting. So with that in mind, what's probably going to win best picture at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15? Here's your answer: it'll almost certainly be "One Battle After Another."

Let's start by looking at our list of 10 nominees ... which is, honestly, pretty solid across the board here. Brad Pitt's Apple original "F1" sits comfortably in the "big noisy blockbuster" slot alongside Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's latest bonkers collaboration "Bugonia," and Guillermo del Toro, whose film "The Shape of Water" won the big prize in 2018, is back in the game with his take on "Frankenstein." Things get weepy in the Shakespeare retelling "Hamnet" and tense and stressful in Timothée Chalamet's ping-pong dramedy "Marty Supreme," and Paul Thomas Anderson's incisive "One Battle After Another" proves that art and politics remain permanently intertwined.

So, for that matter, does Ryan Coogler's ambitious blockbuster "Sinners" — with two Michael B. Jordans at the helm. International entries "Sentimental Value" and "The Secret Agent," directed by Joachim Trier and Kleber Mendonça Filho respectively, round out the category alongside Netflix's quietly affecting drama "Train Dreams." Still, "One Battle After Another" seems poised to emerge victorious during the ceremony ... not just because it's racked up a ton of precursors, but because it's legitimately one of the finest movies of the year.