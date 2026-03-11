2026 Oscars Best Supporting Actress Prediction: Which Performance Has The Best Chance To Win

The 98th Academy Awards are coming up on March 15 ... and when it comes to the race for best supporting actress, things are really up in the air. So who do we at Looper think is poised to take home the big prize? That would be Amy Madigan, the veteran actress who returned to the big screen to play the sinister witch Aunt Gladys in "Weapons."

To be fair, though, the race is very much still in play ... because even though Madigan is our pick for the winner, there could potentially be some big surprises in this category. Alongside Madigan, the four other nominees for supporting actress are Teyana Taylor for "One Battle After Another" (which won her the Golden Globe), Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for "Sentimental Value," and Wunmi Mosaku for "Sinners." Honestly, every single one of these performances is astonishingly good, but on the heels of Madigan winning the Actor Award for "Weapons," she seems like the safest bet going into the Academy Awards ceremony.

Madigan, who almost quit acting before writer-director Zach Cregger basically begged her to play the main villain in his horror-thriller "Weapons," is genuinely transformed as Gladys, a woman of indeterminate origin who may or may not be a witch that uses human beings as energy vessels of sorts to stay alive. There's been some chatter online — which is, to be honest, categorically incorrect and unfair — that this award, were it to go to Madigan, would be some kind of "career Oscar" for the underrated and previously underutilized industry veteran. That couldn't be further from the case. Madigan's Gladys is far and away the most-discussed aspect of "Weapons," and if she wins the Oscar, it'll be a victory for her and the entire horror genre.