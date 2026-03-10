2026 Oscars Best Supporting Actor Prediction: Which Performance Has The Best Chance To Win

As the Oscars approach, we here at Looper are taking a closer look at the five biggest races of the evening — namely, the four acting races as well as best picture. So who's the most likely nominee to win supporting actor? That would be Sean Penn, who plays Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson's likely best picture winner "One Battle After Another."

Penn, who already has two Academy Awards — both in the best actor category with one for 2003's "Mystic River" and the second for "Milk" in 2008 — does seem like a "lock," pun intended, to win supporting actor at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15. Why? One must only look at the precursor awards. In the lead-up to the 2026 Academy Awards, Penn won for male actor in a supporting role at the Actor Awards (previously known as the SAG Awards and run by the actors' guild, one of the Academy's biggest voting bodies), and he also took home a BAFTA.

While Penn is the likeliest option as of this writing, the supporting actor race is still very much up in the air. Penn's fellow Oscar nominee Stellan Skarsgård took the Golden Globe for best supporting actor thanks to his role as playwright and absent father Gustav Borg in Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value," and the other nominees who could cause an upset on Oscar night are Delroy Lindo for "Sinners," Jacob Elordi for "Frankenstein," and Benicio del Toro, also for "One Battle After Another." While it does admittedly feel frustrating that Penn is on the precipice of winning Oscar number three before either Lindo or Skarsgård win an Oscar at all — del Toro has one for his supporting turn in Steven Soderbergh's great movie "Traffic" — there's also a sense of inevitability here.