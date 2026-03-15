Early 2000s Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

While grandiose claims that the end of the 20th century would mark "the end of history" were disproven, the attacks on September 11, 2001 and subsequent "War on Terror" nevertheless signaled a new period of turmoil. The early 2000s were a rough time for the world but, for those seeking an escape, they were a pretty good time for movies. Hollywood was breaking box office records, while the DVD boom helped turn many great films that were initially box office bombs into cult classics.

Breakthroughs in special effects concurrent with the growth of online fan communities saw traditionally "geeky" genre titles emerge into franchise behemoths that still dominate multiplexes and the discourse today. This new wave of fantasy and superhero blockbusters, however, had yet to crowd traditional mid-budget films out of the marketplace. The following ten titles are among the best and most essential to emerge from this landscape between the years 2000 and 2004.

A brief disclaimer: while all of these films are worth enjoying, some aren't suitable for all audience members. Half of these entries are rated R, with two being so extreme they are rated NC-17 in their full uncut versions, so parents should do due diligence to make sure young viewers wait until they're ready.