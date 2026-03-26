One Landman Star Made Season 2 Especially Challenging For Billy Bob Thornton

"Landman" star Billy Bob Thornton doesn't seem like the kind of guy who gets shaken by too many things. However, one particular challenge managed to do so when he was filming scenes for the show's Season 2. This had to do with Thornton's new co-star, Sam Elliott, who joined the sophomore season's cast as Thomas "T.L." Norris, the father of Thornton's abrasive landman-slash-oil mogul Tommy Norris.

As it turns out, Thornton and Elliott have known each other for a long time, and the former has an extremely high opinion of the latter — to the point of viewing Elliott as something of a father figure. Because the two generations of Norrises don't share a similarly warm relationship, Thornton occasionally had to be nasty to Elliott during filming, which he found tough to do.

"Some of the hardest stuff I had to do was when I had to be abrupt to, or even mean with, Sam Elliott," Thornton revealed in an interview with Variety. "Sam and I are old, old friends. He's been like a pop to me since I've known him in the '80s. He's been a mentor, a friend, and everything. Sometimes, knowing the other human, it's not as easy to just go for it, but you have to. You have to go 100%."