How Taylor Sheridan Really Feels About Working With Sam Elliot On Landman

As production on "Landman" Season 2 continues, Sheridan is surrounded by huge stars, but that doesn't mean he coddles them. Quite the contrary, the "Yellowstone" creator seems determined to put his actors through their paces, and will be doing so once again with Sam Elliott. Of course, it's not the first time he's worked with Elliott, who famously starred in his "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," just a few years ago. On that production, things got so tough that Elliott thought he would die, and from the sounds of it, he may have it just as rough on "Landman."

"You know, I dragged Sam through a very similar hell that we just went through in '1883,'" Sheridan told Gold Derby. Almost the entirety of "1883" was filmed outdoors, in the elements, far away from artificially cooled soundstages. "We were in 108-degree heat, dressed in wool, and then we were in minus-6 in the same wool. It was a state of misery," Sheridan recalled. There were only a handful of standing sets at all, and more often than not, Elliott and co-stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett were forced to endure the elements, something McGraw says was the most challenging part of filming.

Thankfully, Sam Elliot seems to be up for the challenge once more: "For Sam to take that abuse and embrace it, and really feel like he was doing something special."