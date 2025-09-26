The 5 Best And 5 Worst Pixar Movies, According To Letterboxd

In November 1995, the world of feature-length American animation was forever changed with the release of Pixar Animation Studios' "Toy Story." With the birth of CG-animated movies came a label that would soon be known for consistently delivering quality films. In the decades that followed, Pixar's reputation and critical track record have seen plenty of ups and downs. However, modern entries like "Soul" and "Turning Red" make it clear that this studio is still plenty capable of crafting movies that knock people's socks off, while its acclaimed classics are still dazzling audiences decades after their respective releases.

To examine the company's creative peaks and valleys, look no further than the highest and lowest-rated Pixar movies on Letterboxd. Users are quite open and detailed about which Pixar motion pictures they enjoy or detest, allowing the nuances of the studio's output to come bubbling to the surface. Exploring the platform's five best and worst rated Pixar films, it's striking to see the wildly varying virtues underscoring the highest-rated entries, as well as the frustrating shortcomings defining the lesser titles. While they may share similarly charming characters, groundbreaking animation, and great original songs, the best Pixar movies aren't defined by one common trait and likewise for the company's weakest works.

While this ranking reflects that Pixar, 30 years after "Toy Story," has far from an unblemished track record, it also demonstrates the gigantic creative risks that have paid off exquisitely for this game-changing studio.