5 Superhero Movie Flops That Changed The Genre Forever

Superhero movies, unlike many of their lead characters, aren't bulletproof. While studio executives perceive these projects as assured moneymakers, they can perform like "Steel" as easily as they can deliver grosses on par with "The Avengers." The superhero movies that bombed the hardest at the box office are the most vivid example of this phenomenon. Sometimes, such box office duds just vanish from the cultural conciousness the moment they leave theaters. It's the very definition of the old "out of sight, out of mind" axiom.

However, there have also been flop superhero films that have had far greater, more unforgettable consequences on the larger world. Five superhero movies in particular had a tremendous impact on the superhero cinema landscape. Sometimes, this meant that certain characters were permanently shelved. Other times, it mean certain aesthetics or long-term franchise plans were no longer possible. Still others inspired studio executives to question the inherent financial validity of superhero films.

Whatever the larger takeaway was from these box office failures, the ripple effects of their shortcomings was immense. There are lots of ways these projects can go haywire financially and adversely impact their cinematic brethren. Here are five superhero features that proved not every entry in this genre can be as massive as "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" or "The Dark Knight."