5 Best Crime Thriller Shows Streaming On Prime Video

The palms are sweaty, knees weak, and arms are heavy. Yes, it's the lyrics for Eminem's "Lose Yourself," but it's also the way everyone feels after catching a crime thriller show on Prime Video. The streaming service loves the genre, boasting some of the greatest in the game, so it's only natural that we would explore which are the best of the best here.

So, what was the criterion for selection? Number one, the shows need to be airing on Prime Video. There's no guarantee that they'll be on the platform forever, since the world of streaming changes more often than the average human swaps out underwear, and programs are pulled for whatever reason, but they are on there now at the time of writing. Number two, the series needs to grip the viewer with excellent storytelling and compelling characters. Sorry, no compromise on this point. And finally, number three, they need to reflect positively on Rotten Tomatoes — both in terms of critic and audience scores.

With that out of the way, let's get into it, shall we? Here are the best crime thriller shows streaming on Prime Video.