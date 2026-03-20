5 Best Crime Thriller Shows Streaming On Prime Video
The palms are sweaty, knees weak, and arms are heavy. Yes, it's the lyrics for Eminem's "Lose Yourself," but it's also the way everyone feels after catching a crime thriller show on Prime Video. The streaming service loves the genre, boasting some of the greatest in the game, so it's only natural that we would explore which are the best of the best here.
So, what was the criterion for selection? Number one, the shows need to be airing on Prime Video. There's no guarantee that they'll be on the platform forever, since the world of streaming changes more often than the average human swaps out underwear, and programs are pulled for whatever reason, but they are on there now at the time of writing. Number two, the series needs to grip the viewer with excellent storytelling and compelling characters. Sorry, no compromise on this point. And finally, number three, they need to reflect positively on Rotten Tomatoes — both in terms of critic and audience scores.
With that out of the way, let's get into it, shall we? Here are the best crime thriller shows streaming on Prime Video.
Cross
- Cast: Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal
- Created by: Ben Watkins
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 85%
- Popcornmeter: 61%
James Patterson's Alex Cross remains one of the best-known detectives in all fiction. Plus, it helps that Morgan Freeman turned him into a global superstar, thanks to 1997's "Kiss the Girls" and 2001's "Along Came a Spider." Let's not talk about Tyler Perry's version of the character, though ...
"Black Adam" star Aldis Hodge takes center stage as Alex Cross, who knows how to get into the minds of criminals. However, Prime Video's "Cross" chooses the path of telling original stories rather than adapting the novels. It's a controversial choice among the readers, but Hodge explained why it makes sense to RadioTimes.com. "The benefit is that we get to create a world that stands as an asset to the Cross universe as it is," he said. "So people get the books, and then when they come to the series, they get an extension of the world that they love and know."
Hodge is right. One of the most frustrating aspects of any adaptation is that the surprise element disappears for those who have read the books. In murder mysteries, the killer's reveal is everything. So, by not knowing which way the story is going, since it's entirely original, it keeps the audience in suspense for longer, and the reveal has a bigger impact. Consequently, "Cross" feels fresh, modern, and unexpected as the detective faces new evils, rather than predictable and plodding.
The Devil's Hour
- Cast: Peter Capaldi, Jessica Raine, Nikesh Patel
- Created by: Tom Moran
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 100%
- Popcornmeter: 88%
For those who like crime thrillers mixed with a slice of sci-fi, "The Devil's Hour" proves to be a fiery choice. It's tough to talk about the show without spoiling the big twist in the first season, but let's attempt to do it anyway. Lucy Chambers (Raine) wakes up at 3:33 every morning with visions of what's about to happen during her day. It's a regular occurrence, but there's something about her life and issues that don't feel right — an uneasiness, if you will. Lucy finds herself connected to mysterious serial killer Gideon Shepherd (Capaldi), who also appears to have knowledge about the past, future, and beyond.
"The Devil's Hour" establishes itself as a novel spin on the crime thriller subgenre. It isn't afraid of taking big narrative swings that upheave everything that the audience expects to be real. In fact, comparing the first and second seasons of the show is almost like watching two different stories because so much changes — but in a good way.
While "The Devil's Hour" has received universal acclaim from both critics and fans, it appears that its biggest drawback has been the delayed rollout of seasons. Sure, there's something to be said about making the audience miss something to the point that they'll appreciate it more when it arrives, but there's also the chance they could forget it altogether.
Bosch
- Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Lance Reddick
- Created by: Eric Overmyer
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 97%
- Popcornmeter: 94%
Based on Michael Connelly's books about Harry Bosch, "Bosch" follows Titus Welliver's LAPD homicide detective of the same name. Bosch fights for justice, refusing to let bureaucracy and other challenges get in the way. For him, being a cop is a calling rather than a job. Consequently, he'll do what he believes is right in getting justice for the victims, even if it puts him at odds with his superiors.
Look, characters like Bosch are a dime a dozen in the world of crime thrillers. You know, the principled cop who refuses to quit, fighting both the battle against crime and the jaded bureaucrats above him. Yet, this show comes alive thanks to Welliver's excellent portrayal of the character. He elevates Bosch beyond just another TV cop playing Batman without the cape and cowl. Like Telly Savalas' Kojak and Peter Falk's Columbo before him, Welliver brings an edge and appeal to Bosch that has everyone glued to the set, while believing that there are still people in law enforcement who care. Heck, even Titus Welliver admitted to a surprising lesson he learned from playing Bosch.
While the original run of "Bosch" ran for seven seasons, it received a few spinoffs, such as "Bosch: Legacy" and "Ballard." However, it's highly recommended that everyone watches the O.G. series first before delving into the spinoffs.
The Night Manager
- Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie
- Created by: David Farr
- Rating: TV-14
- Tomatometer: 89%
- Popcornmeter: 75%
Call "The Night Manager" a crime thriller. Call it espionage. Just as long as you call it outstanding. Starring Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager" loves twists more than an anaconda does when it's wrapping itself around its prey. Hiddleston plays Jonathan Pine, a former soldier and current night manager at a hotel who gets recruited by the Foreign Office's Angela Burr (Colman) into acting as an undercover agent to extract information about arms dealer Richard Roper (Laurie). While the first season deals with Pine's infiltration of Roper's organization, the follow-up season deals with the aftermath and subsequent chain reaction of the series' previous events.
Like most British-produced shows, "The Night Manager" doesn't overstay its welcome. Instead, it sticks to six episodes per season, which actually aids in carrying and maintaining the suspense, as well as the story's sustained pace. After all, not everything needs to be stretched out for the sake of it.
While the story itself proves captivating, "The Night Manager" receives bonus help due to its sensational cast. It isn't only the famous leads, because there are recognizable faces in key supporting parts. From Elizabeth Debicki to David Harewood and Tobias Menzies, there's class everywhere you look. Also, if you like "Slow Horse," make sure to check out this show.
Steal
- Cast: Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd
- Created by: Sotiris Nikias
- Rating: TV-MA
- Tomatometer: 79%
- Popcornmeter: 66%
One of the newest entries on this list is "Steal." It's a testament to the show's quality, though, as it had viewers on tenterhooks when it debuted in January 2026. The series kicks off with a robbery at the Lochmill Capital, a pension fund management company. Workers Zara Dunne (Turner) and Luke Selborn (Madekwe) get caught up in the heist and are forced to assist the robbers in their plan; however, there's more to this crime than meets the eye. In fact, it's one of those situations where the call might be coming from inside the house.
"Steal" knows how to play with tension and keep the audience invested in the drama. It has the right balance of twists in the story progression, not just tangling itself up in knots to add extra episodes to the equation. Further to this, the characters turn out to be complex and three-dimensional, with clear motivation provided for why they would be involved in a situation such as this one.
When it comes to crime thriller shows streaming on Prime Video, you can't go wrong with "Steal." Also, it's only six episodes, so it's perfect for a weekend binge session.