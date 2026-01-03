15 Best Standalone Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Science fiction has played a major role in cinema history going back to the beginning of the 20th century. Often, and especially nowadays, when a sci-fi film performs well, it gets a slew of sequels and remakes, furthering its influence on the genre and pop culture. Why do you think there are so many "Star Wars," "Alien," and "Avatar" movies?

What's rarer is when a hit sci-fi movie comes and goes without birthing a franchise. In an age when almost every big-budget endeavor is a remake or sequel, successful standalone sci-fi is becoming increasingly harder to find. Still, there are several fantastic films without a single sequel to their name.

Even classic sci-fi movies like "Blade Runner" and "The Day the Earth Stood Still" eventually received continuations or reimaginings that revoked their standalone status. Each of these 15 films are among the best of the genre, spanning all manner of topics. Not one has been remade or seen a follow-up of any kind, leaving an individual mark on the cinematic landscape.