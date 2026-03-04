The Lanterns Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About The Green Lantern Suit

HBO's "Lanterns" will bring a new batch of live-action Green Lanterns into the DC Universe. It remains to be seen how much this evidently grounded take on the subject matter will elaborate on the history of the Green Lantern Corps, but one thing is clear: Fans have opinions about the new Green Lantern costume. Watch Looper's video above to see what viewers are saying.

We only catch a brief glimpse of the DC Universe iteration of the iconic costume in the teaser trailer. However, the version of the Green Lantern outfit that's briefly seen hanging in a closet is a far cry from the usual, bright costume. It's a muted, brown-hued thing that's reminiscent of the earthy, washed colors that several superhero projects of the past have preferred — and since Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner doesn't wear a traditional Green Lantern costume in "Superman," it's our first glimpse of the DCU take on the theme.

While there's no way to know what the suit will look like when a Green Lantern actually wears the thing, the fandom has already made its opinions known — and it seems that the design is inspiring conversation, to say the least.