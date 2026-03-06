Why Scott Patterson Left Sullivan's Crossing
"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 premieres on The CW on April 20, but when fans tune in, there will be a key cast member missing. Ahead of the new season, it's been announced that Scott Patterson, who played Harry "Sully" Sullivan across the first three seasons, won't return. And Patterson isn't holding back on the reason why. The "Gilmore Girls" actor, who's been busy since that show went off the air, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram about why he chose not to return as Sully: "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue."
Patterson doesn't exactly specify what those creative differences were, but he does make it clear that he doesn't agree with the way his exit is being framed. "It's unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise," he continued. "I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting."
Sully is the estranged father to Maggie (Morgan Kohan), who moves back to Nova Scotia to be close to him after facing some legal issues in Boston. While the two were standoffish initially, they've grown closer over the years, and many fans will be undoubtedly disappointed that we won't see more of that relationship, at least in the near future. In fact, some fans may not even keep up with Season 4, as one commenter posted under Patterson's statement, "I won't be watching the show without you."
Sullivan's Crossing leaves the door open for Scott Patterson to return
Scott Patterson is just one of many actors to leave a show on what sounds like bad terms, but it may not be too surprising for some fans to see him gone from "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4. The ending of Season 3 sees Sully and his new love, Helen (Kate Vernon), travel to Ireland with the knowledge that his business, the titular Sullivan's Crossing, will be in the capable hands of Maggie. In fact, it's Sully's willingness to choose personal happiness over a business commitment that allows Maggie to run back into the arms of Cal (Chad Michael Murray).
Showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth told Us Weekly that since Season 4 picks up the day after the end of Season 3, it's natural to expect Sully to still be in another country. She added, "While he isn't physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative." Perhaps Patterson can work out whatever creative differences he had with the show down the line and return ready to tackle this character once more.
"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 will have plenty of drama even without Sully around. Season 3 also ends with Maggie's ex-husband Liam (Marcus Rosner) showing up just as she re-commits herself to Cal. This love triangle will surely bring plenty of ups and downs, and if you need something to hold yourself over, there are plenty of great shows like "Sullivan's Crossing" to watch until the new season arrives.