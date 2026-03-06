Why Scott Patterson Left Sullivan's Crossing

"Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 premieres on The CW on April 20, but when fans tune in, there will be a key cast member missing. Ahead of the new season, it's been announced that Scott Patterson, who played Harry "Sully" Sullivan across the first three seasons, won't return. And Patterson isn't holding back on the reason why. The "Gilmore Girls" actor, who's been busy since that show went off the air, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram about why he chose not to return as Sully: "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue."

Patterson doesn't exactly specify what those creative differences were, but he does make it clear that he doesn't agree with the way his exit is being framed. "It's unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise," he continued. "I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting."

Sully is the estranged father to Maggie (Morgan Kohan), who moves back to Nova Scotia to be close to him after facing some legal issues in Boston. While the two were standoffish initially, they've grown closer over the years, and many fans will be undoubtedly disappointed that we won't see more of that relationship, at least in the near future. In fact, some fans may not even keep up with Season 4, as one commenter posted under Patterson's statement, "I won't be watching the show without you."