Actors That Left TV Shows On Bad Terms

No matter the genre, a TV series can sink or swim based on the talent in its cast. Whether headlined by a major star or an up-and-coming breakout actor, or even an ensemble of lesser-known names, a show's success can't be achieved without them, and that makes the loss of an actor painful whenever it occurs. More often than not, when an actor walks away from a hit show, it's because they've gotten a measure of fame and want to find bigger, better work, or because they simply want to move on. But not every actor who parts ways with a show does so on such friendly terms.

Audiences may not realize it at the time when their favorite character is written out of the show, assuming the change was for some shocking dramatic twist, but the truth is it's sometimes about the drama behind the scenes. Maybe these actors were involved in a feud with their co-stars, struggled with creative differences with producers, or were even clashing with corporate powers over a contract dispute. Whatever the case may be, there are a number of actors who've walked away — by their own choice or not — and left their show on bad terms.