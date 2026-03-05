70 Times The Big Bang Theory Stars Simon Helberg & Kunal Nayyar Broke Other Actors On Set
"The Big Bang Theory" may have ended its 12 season run in 2019, but the show's legacy has endured. Behind-the-scenes stories from its production continue to allure fans, and in Looper's video above, you'll get all the ins and outs of how Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg used to break their castmates on set.
The first characters who come to mind when you think of "The Big Bang Theory" may be Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). However, Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Helberg) are no slouches either, as both were crucial parts of the main cast, and their contributions were integral to the show's balancing act throughout its run and the friendly atmosphere among their co-stars. Looper's video about their on-set antics shows just how much they influenced the classic "The Big Bang Theory" vibe, both behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera.
Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg both had an interesting time on The Big Bang Theory
Since both Raj and Howard were on "The Big Bang Theory" from its beginning to the very end, there are many interesting stories about Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg's life and times behind the scenes. In fact, said stories start well before the show even started airing. Looper has already told you how Helberg almost missed out on "The Big Bang Theory" due to other commitments, which would have been a shame for both the actor and viewers of the series. After all, Helberg says "The Big Bang Theory" was the greatest course in acting he could have hoped for.
Nayyar's path on the show was also educational. Along with all he learned from the creators behind "The Big Bang Theory," the rest of the cast loved ripping on Nayyar due to his many personal quirks. All in all, it seems that the set of "The Big Bang Theory" was a fun and eventful place — and watching Looper's video above is a great way to find out just how much Nayyar and Helberg contributed to the shenanigans.