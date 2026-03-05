70 Times The Big Bang Theory Stars Simon Helberg & Kunal Nayyar Broke Other Actors On Set

"The Big Bang Theory" may have ended its 12 season run in 2019, but the show's legacy has endured. Behind-the-scenes stories from its production continue to allure fans, and in Looper's video above, you'll get all the ins and outs of how Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg used to break their castmates on set.

The first characters who come to mind when you think of "The Big Bang Theory" may be Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). However, Raj Koothrappali (Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Helberg) are no slouches either, as both were crucial parts of the main cast, and their contributions were integral to the show's balancing act throughout its run and the friendly atmosphere among their co-stars. Looper's video about their on-set antics shows just how much they influenced the classic "The Big Bang Theory" vibe, both behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera.