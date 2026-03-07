Who Plays Dewey In The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Life's Still Unfair?

It's been 20 years since "Malcolm in the Middle" graced audiences with hilariously dysfunctional family dynamics every Sunday night. Now, those antics are back in full force with the Hulu miniseries "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair." The original cast is returning for this highly anticipated revival, including star Frankie Muniz and his on-screen parents Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, as well as Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, who portray Malcolm's older brothers Francis and Reese. However, there's one main character who has been recast: Dewey.

Originally played by Erik Per Sullivan, Malcolm's quirky little brother is being brought to life in the revival by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Since 2013, Ellsworth-Clark has been part of numerous well-known projects, such as "Fargo," "Spiral," "The Silencing," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "The Thicket." Still, most of these roles — Drunk Jim, Bike Courier, Taller Brother, and Guardian #1, respectively — are smaller, background characters.

While Dewey isn't the lead in "Malcolm in the Middle," he is a complex individual that gives Ellsworth-Clark a lot more to work with than most of his past roles. In "Life's Still Unfair," he has a unique opportunity to introduce Dewey as an adult and dive into the impact of his not-so-easy childhood, which was riddled with parental neglect and sibling bullying. Was Dewey able to distance himself from the dysfunction, or is he continuing the cycle?