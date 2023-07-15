Malcolm In The Middle Star Erik Per Sullivan's Final Movie Twelve Explained

Erik Per Sullivan had all the makings of a child star-turned-successful actor. Between 2000 and 2006, Sullivan played Dewey on "Malcolm in the Middle," the (for a time) youngest and most level-headed member of the family. He also explored the beginning of a film career, acting in films like "The Cider House Rules," "Joe Dirt," "Christmas with the Kranks," and "Finding Nemo."

In 2010, Sullivan appeared in what would turn out to be his final acting role — Joel Schumacher's "Twelve" — after which he disappeared from the limelight, not even emerging for "Malcolm in the Middle" reunions.

"Twelve" was a sour note for Sullivan to end on — or, given its universal panning, perhaps the reason he decided to call it quits. Based on Nick McDonell's 2002 novel of the same name, "Twelve" follows a teenager named White Mike (Chace Crawford) who deals drugs to Manhattan's most elite prep schoolers, courtesy of his supplier, Lionel (Curtis Jackson). What follows is a melodramatic document of the Upper East Side that operates in the vein of a Bret Easton Ellis joint, desperately straining to be edgy.

The film is a showcase of aughts on-the-rise talent, including Emma Roberts, Rory Culkin, Billy Magnussen, and a young Jeremy Allen White. Sullivan has a minor role as Timmy, a weed-seeking teen. Unfortunately, the film doesn't do the actors any favors. As Foster Kamer put it for Gawker, "'Twelve' is the worst movie at Sundance because it represents in every way possible the consistent squandering of opportunities for up-and-coming authors, actors, screenwriters, and directors who aren't already established."