Bryan Cranston Is Reportedly Working On The Script For A Malcolm In The Middle Reboot
"Malcolm in the Middle" was created by Linwood Boomer and premiered on Fox in January of 2000. The program follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) as well as his extended dysfunctional family as they attempt to live a normal life, but more often than not, it proves anything but. The series stuck around for six years before concluding in May of 2006, and even though it's been off the airwaves for well over a decade as of this writing, its contributions to entertainment have yet to fade. Most notably, it brought Bryan Cranston's acting career to the next level.
On "Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston portrayed Hal: Malcolm's well-meaning yet rather oblivious father who would be lost in life if it wasn't for his wife and Malcolm's mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). For all seven seasons of the show, Cranston consistently turned in scene-stealing performances that led him to climb to the top of the Hollywood heap. For instance, two years after "Malcolm in the Middle" concluded, he signed on to portray Walter White on Vince Gilligan's hit series "Breaking Bad" — a legendary role he maintained until the program ended in 2014.
Despite featuring on TV productions like "Breaking Bad" and "Big History," and in films such as "Isle of Dogs" and "Godzilla," Bryan Cranston hasn't forgotten about "Malcolm in the Middle." In fact, apparently, he's penning a reboot.
Frankie Muniz is all-in for Cranston's revival plans
On October 24, 2022, Malcolm himself, Frankie Muniz, sat down with Fox News Digital and discussed his life post-"Malcolm in the Middle." "I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses, and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life," he said, explaining that the end of the show prompted him to take a break from his acting career. However, he's far from retired, and as he's gotten older and managed to separate himself from "Malcolm in the Middle," he's found a deep appreciation for what he and the rest of the cast put together.
With that in mind, how does Muniz feel about a potential "Malcolm in the Middle" revival? "I would love to know what the family's up to," he told Fox, adding, "I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent." Muniz concludes by casting some uncertainty over the whole idea coming to fruition, but he doesn't shoot it down outright. Thus, we'll have to wait and see what becomes of this supposed "Malcolm in the Middle" reboot that Cranston is hard at work pulling together.
In the meantime, if you're interested in revisiting "Malcolm in the Middle," the entire program is currently streaming on Hulu.