Bryan Cranston Is Reportedly Working On The Script For A Malcolm In The Middle Reboot

"Malcolm in the Middle" was created by Linwood Boomer and premiered on Fox in January of 2000. The program follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) as well as his extended dysfunctional family as they attempt to live a normal life, but more often than not, it proves anything but. The series stuck around for six years before concluding in May of 2006, and even though it's been off the airwaves for well over a decade as of this writing, its contributions to entertainment have yet to fade. Most notably, it brought Bryan Cranston's acting career to the next level.

On "Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston portrayed Hal: Malcolm's well-meaning yet rather oblivious father who would be lost in life if it wasn't for his wife and Malcolm's mother, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). For all seven seasons of the show, Cranston consistently turned in scene-stealing performances that led him to climb to the top of the Hollywood heap. For instance, two years after "Malcolm in the Middle" concluded, he signed on to portray Walter White on Vince Gilligan's hit series "Breaking Bad" — a legendary role he maintained until the program ended in 2014.

Despite featuring on TV productions like "Breaking Bad" and "Big History," and in films such as "Isle of Dogs" and "Godzilla," Bryan Cranston hasn't forgotten about "Malcolm in the Middle." In fact, apparently, he's penning a reboot.