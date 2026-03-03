Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan's Involvement In Marshals Explained

If you caught the series premiere of "Marshals," you've likely noticed some differences between the new CBS procedural and the original Paramount Network drama that spawned it. "Yellowstone" helped thrust the neo-Western back into the spotlight, reminding audiences that narrative potential still exists in the modern American West. Yet "Marshals" takes an entirely new approach — and the results are a bit mixed, leaving many to wonder where "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is in all this.

Adding to the confusion, neither Sheridan nor "Yellowstone" co-creator John Linson are included on the show's official "created by" credit. Instead, sole credit is awarded to showrunner Spencer Hudnut, who formerly oversaw "SEAL Team" before diving into this CBS-style "Yellowstone" sequel. While Sheridan is still listed as an executive producer, "Marshals" is the first Dutton-related project that he isn't spearheading himself — something diehards could already tell from the dialogue alone.

When Hudnut was first approached to develop a potential spin-off pitch, he wasn't privy to the way Kayce's story would end. Still, Sheridan aided in the development process and ultimately gave Hudnut his blessing. "When I pitched it, he was super gracious and we had a back and forth," Hudnut told The Hollywood Reporter. "He took what my ideas were, which is a fair amount of what's on the screen, but he reshaped them and put it in the right package for 'Marshals.'" The "Yellowstone" co-creator may not be involved in day-to-day operations, but remains available for creative guidance.