Marshals Review: Yellowstone Fans Will Flock To Taylor Sheridan's Latest Spin-Off

When showrunner Taylor Sheridan first launched "Yellowstone" in 2018, he probably didn't know he was creating a full-blown cinematic universe. That's precisely what happened, though, and the latest "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Marshals," is here — so fans of Luke Grimes' prodigal son Kayce Dutton can catch up with the newly minted widower. (Sheridan, however, is not the showrunner here; that honor belongs to writer and producer Spencer Hudnut.) If you're already a fan of the "Yellowstone" franchise, you'll probably like this project quite a bit. If you're not? It requires some significant catching up and, perhaps, a lot of binge-watching if you really want the full story.

For better and for worse, "Marshals" drops you directly into Kayce's post-"Yellowstone" story, after he sells his family's home, Yellowstone Ranch, to the local Broken Rock Reservation in that show's series finale — technically returning it to the tribe, which includes Gil Birmingham's High Chief Thomas Rainwater. Even though "Marshals" is presenting itself as a pretty standard case-of-the-week procedural — at least in the three episodes provided to critics by CBS — it's mired in "Yellowstone" lore, all of which centers around Kayce and the infamous Dutton family. So what can you expect from "Marshals," and should you watch it? Maybe!