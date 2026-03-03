The Only Yellowstone Recap You Need Before Marshals
It's nearly time for "Marshals" to stampede its way across the Montana prairie, but do you remember what happened on "Yellowstone" before it headed out to pasture?
The long-lived modern Western made the world care about the stormy, raucous Dutton clan, who never hesitated to kill or maim in the name of self-preservation or family loyalty. Headed by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), the show combined soapy primetime drama, wild violence, and a down-home rural flavor to create a winning brew that's quite unlike what most contemporary outings offer up. Though it's been gone for two years now, prequel and sequel series have continued the family's storied legacy, building an entire universe for fans to follow in the process.
If you want to watch "Marshals" — the very first spin-off from "Yellowstone" to air after its conclusion — but need a quick recap as to what happened on "Yellowstone," let this article be your guide. Here's everything you need to know about "Yellowstone" before watching "Marshals" for the first time.
John Dutton holds on to his home with an iron fist
When "Yellowstone" opens, the Dutton family is comprised of John Dutton and his three children — ex-Navy SEAL Kayce (Luke Grimes), daddy's girl Beth (Kelly Reilly) and adopted child Jamie (Wes Bentley). Moral Kayce is married to Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and they have a young son named Tate (Brecken Merril). Beth has been dating Rip (Cole Hauser), her father's right-hand man, since she was a teenager. Jamie is a budding politician and family black sheep loathed by Beth and tolerated by John.
Life on the Dutton spread is anything but peaceful. Boardroom deals, bitter family in-fighting, and plenty of other personal politics turn the place into a war zone. The Duttons' land is rich in resources and a prime place for development, which means it's desired by both corporations who want to take it apart and the denizens of the Broken Rock Reservation, who want their land back after decades of allowing the Duttons to ranch upon it.
Decades ago, a desperate James Dutton (Tim McGraw) was directed by Crow elder Spotted Eagle (Graham Greene) to Paradise Valley, his tribe's old hunting grounds. Spotted Eagle tells James that he and his family may claim the land, build a home there, and even bury their dying daughter Elsa (Isabel May) in the ground — but in seven generations, his fellow Crow will rise up and take back the land. It's a prophecy that will play out during the course of "Yellowstone."
John's run for governor has dire consequences
John Dutton has long been the victim and beneficiary of his own hubris — so it's not shocking that he successfully runs for governor of Montana, and that his victory leads to his downfall during Season 4 of "Yellowstone." He fights for the position to preserve the Duttons' land against encroaching development — and to stick a thumb in Jamie's eye. He had to defeat Jamie at the polls to claim victory, a bitter pill for Jamie to swallow even as his father includes him in his administration. Jamie still has no qualms about turning a chunk of the family's land into an airport runway, which means he's easy enough to manipulate.
It ultimately turns out to be the worst decision John's ever made on "Yellowstone." His policies help make him plenty of enemies — so it's not shocking when he's murdered in the governor's mansion, shot to death in the bathroom. Though it's initially presumed to be a suicide, Beth doesn't believe that's the truth. She enlists Kayce to find out what really happened, and they're eventually able to figure out that Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), Jamie's lover and a part of the company seeking to buy the Dutton Ranch, hired an assassin to kill John, smothering him and then staging the shooting. They learn that Jamie was well aware of the murder and said nothing about it for multiple reasons, causing Beth to swear on her father's memory that she'll seek revenge on Jamie for the both of them.
Colby is killed
Another important death leading into the series finale befalls Colby (Denim Richards), a hand on the Dutton Ranch who manages to stand out and become an important part of several stories. He and Teeter (Jennifer Landon) develop a romance, and he seems well on his way to being a lifer on the ranch.
Everything changes when young ranch hand Carter (Finn Little) accidentally kicks over a bucket and spooks a horse while trying to water it, putting himself in danger. Colby rides to the rescue and gets Carter out of the pen — but manages to get himself kicked in the process. Colby dies of internal injuries, devastating Teeter and his fellow hands. Teeter is ultimately at a loss and has no idea how to continue her life on the Dutton Ranch, since everything there reminds her of Colby. But for her, that won't be a problem for too much longer.
John is buried on the ranch
Kayce and Beth bring John home and ultimately choose to bury him on the ranch along with many of his Dutton ancestors. The affair is sentimental, with Rip being the one to bury John by hand and Beth sobbing that she'll avenge her daddy.
Kayce and Beth quickly learn that John's seemingly-sterling stewardship of the ranch wasn't as rock solid as they thought it was. It turns out the Dutton Ranch is deep in debt, and there's no way they can afford to continue to operate it as is. Desperate to keep the land unspoiled while making sure John's legacy stays intact, Kayce and Beth wrack their brains looking for a solution. Ultimately, they auction some high value horses in an attempt at staving off their debtors through fellow rancher Travis Wheatley ("Yellowstone" universe creator Taylor Sheridan). While they try to figure out what to do, Beth decides to get rid of Jamie for once and for all.
Beth kills Jamie
Beth and Jamie's final fight has been years in the making. Beth has never forgiven Jamie for taking her to get an abortion in her youth at her request, only for him to agree to a sterilization procedure which has left her infertile. After decades of threats, fighting, and backbiting between them, Beth finally confronts Jamie at his house. A knock-down drag-out fight ensues, with Beth ultimately coming out on top. While killing her brother is arguably the worst thing Beth has ever done on 'Yellowstone," she finally attains revenge, and protects Rip while doing so.
With Rip's help, she stabs Jamie to death — then he's sent off on one last car ride to the train station. Beth proceeds to give the police evidence that ties Jamie to the death of John, and frames him for the murder of Sarah as well. She lies and says that Jamie attacked her first, and then ran away in shame. The police come to believe that Jamie has fled prosecution, and the Duttons get away with yet another murder. But Jamie's body is still up on the Wyoming border, ready to be uncovered as Kayce takes up a life in law enforcement in "Marshals."
Kayce sells the Dutton ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation
The Dutton Ranch is still swimming in debt, and Kayce comes up with a genius solution — selling the ranch under value to the Broken Rock Reservation, with a few caveats thrown in. He offers it to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) for $1.25 an acre — the exact price that James Dutton ultimately paid for the land all the way back in the 1800s. It comes to $1.1 million, avoids the inheritance taxes that Kayce and Beth couldn't afford, and clears the ranch's debts. Rainwater knows it's a bad deal for the Duttons, but he's not above taking it. He happily agrees to Kayce's terms.
Naturally, Kayce's too clever to simply let Rainwater have what he wants. They both agree that the land should stay just as pristine as both Thomas and John have always wanted it to be, and that the Dutton family's cemetery shouldn't be moved. They also come together to make sure that Kayce's little home with Monica and Tate stays intact. But with the ranch shuttering, all of the hands the Duttons have supported over the years — along with relatives like Beth — have to find a way to move on and say goodbye.
Beth and Rip move together to rural Montana
Beth and Rip take the money they got out of the deal and build a new ranch for themselves. Beth buys property 40 miles west of Dillon, Montana. The two of them settle into semi-tranquil domestic bliss, which is quite a switch-up for Beth, who has been anything but sedate during her feud-filled, brawl-laden life on her father's premises. And surprisingly, they're not alone when they embark on that life together.
After seasons of fighting any sort of maternal or paternal attachment to Carter, Beth and Rip officially take him in. The show never explicitly says whether they have adopted him, or if he is simply working with the two of them as a hand. But he's living on their new ranch when we last see him. Since Beth, Rip and Carter will all be appearing in their own Paramount+ spin-off, "The Dutton Ranch" in 2026, this sense of peace likely won't last. But it's definitely a hopeful note to close Beth and Rip's story out on.
Teeter takes a job at Travis' ranch in Texas
With the ranch sold, Dutton's hands now have to find new places to live and work, in spite of their brands and odes of loyalty to John and his family. Teeter — after a field trip to a bar to harass some tourists with Beth earlier in Season 5 — decides to take her destiny in hand. She chooses to move to Texas and grab a job with Travis on his ranch. We last see her happily striding the land, looking confident in her new role.
Ethan (Ethan Lee) and Jake (Jake Ream) take jobs in New Mexico at the N Bar Ranch. Longtime aspiring singer Walker (Ryan Bingham) declares to one and all his life will be a rambling one; he gets back together with his girlfriend, Laramie (Hassie Harrison) and they decide to travel the country in her camper. Only Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), the old salt who's given everything he can to the Dutton way of life, has an unclear purpose in this world. He retires from his job as a cowboy, and decides not to go with Rip and Beth to their new home as a hand.
Ryan and Abby reunite
The most interesting ending is given to cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen), who rejected a real relationship with country singer Abby (Lainey Wilson) when they last met. He chose to stay loyal to the Duttons at the time and had been serving as a hand ever since, but he's given a second chance with Abby when she happens to stage a concert in his town.
He attends, they reunite, and suddenly his plans of rootless wandering through life change. Now he will spend his time following his girl while she plays music. He seals the deal by staying and watching her play with some of his fellow cowboys. The twosome are happy for their second chance, and — like most of the regular couples on "Yellowstone" — get to ride off into the sunset together. After dedicating so much of himself to roping and riding, that's just the sort of ending that Ryan deserves.
The show ends where it begins - with the spirit of Elsa Dutton
Ultimately, the show ends with a voiceover by Elsa Dutton, which airs over a montage of various characters going about their new lives. She looks on as Carter and Rip start off their new farm and sees Kayce and Tate preparing their ranch. Elsa watches the Broken Rock Reservation prepare to tear down the bunkhouse and home that the Duttons built. And then as she pays witness, she says this:
"141 years ago, my father was told of this valley, and here's where we stayed. Seven generations. My father was told they would come for this land, and he promised to return it. Nowhere was that promise written. It faded with my father's death, but somehow lived in the spirit of this place."
She goes on to explain aloud how impossible it is to tame and own wild spaces, that man cannot own them without turning them into cities teeming with apartment buildings and concrete. The Duttons learn that lesson the hard way, even as they tried to keep what they had free from development and invaders. They let it go to help it thrive — a decision that James, Elsa, and every other long-lost Dutton would likely approve of.