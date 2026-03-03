The Only Yellowstone Recap You Need Before Marshals

It's nearly time for "Marshals" to stampede its way across the Montana prairie, but do you remember what happened on "Yellowstone" before it headed out to pasture?

The long-lived modern Western made the world care about the stormy, raucous Dutton clan, who never hesitated to kill or maim in the name of self-preservation or family loyalty. Headed by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), the show combined soapy primetime drama, wild violence, and a down-home rural flavor to create a winning brew that's quite unlike what most contemporary outings offer up. Though it's been gone for two years now, prequel and sequel series have continued the family's storied legacy, building an entire universe for fans to follow in the process.

If you want to watch "Marshals" — the very first spin-off from "Yellowstone" to air after its conclusion — but need a quick recap as to what happened on "Yellowstone," let this article be your guide. Here's everything you need to know about "Yellowstone" before watching "Marshals" for the first time.