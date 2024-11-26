How Many Days Is Survivor - And Why Did It Change?

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought life as we know it to a screeching halt in the spring of 2020, fans of "Survivor" — the reality competition show engineered and hosted by Jeff Probst that's been on CBS since 2000 — may have noticed something very different about their beloved series. Namely, the game, which once spanned 39 days and forced contestants to "outwit, outlast, and outplay" to become the Sole Survivor and win $1 million, was suddenly shortened to 26 days. What gives?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly this year with the outlet's resident "Survivor" expert Dalton Ross, Probst revealed that he thinks that, while "Survivor" fans might have opinions about this pretty big change, it was necessary ... and he understands how they feel about the whole thing. After saying that there are "usually two points of contention" that fans have about the shortened timeframe, Probst said that he thinks some "Survivor" diehards are simply averse to anything different.

"Fans that simply don't want the game to change," Probst said, referencing one point of contention. "They want 'Survivor' to stay the same. I totally understand their point of view. In their mind, 'Survivor' is 39 days.... So they think that with the exception of Covid, which I'm sure we get a pass for, that we should have and still could go back to 39 days.... The second part is the difficulty. Twenty-six days simply can't be punishing enough because it's 13 fewer days. 'So do the math, Probst! The new era version of 'Survivor' is clearly easier!'" So why did the show make this change, and will it ever go back to 39 days?