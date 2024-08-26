The Worst Survivor Winners Ranked

This is going to stir up some serious controversy, but so be it. Sandra Diaz-Twine deserved her win on "Survivor: Pearl Islands," but she did not deserve to win the landmark 20th season, "Heroes vs. Villains." Parvati Shallow deserved to win that season.

Sandra is an interesting "Survivor" player — that much is undeniable. She has no allegiances, and her alliances mean very little at any given moment; Sandra is constantly thinking about what move will benefit her the most, and nobody else matters in the moment. Ever since Sandra won "Pearl Islands," other "Survivor" contestants have done their best to steal the "all for one" mindset, but only Sandra, who genuinely does not give a single solitary f**k about anyone else, can actually pull it off. "Heroes vs. Villains," though, was Parvati's game through and through. There's the famous double-idol play, where she quietly collected immunity idols — without telling her allies how many she really had — and ended up voting out another player with an idol he gave away.

Parvati is a genuine "Survivor" champion — her social game is incredible, and her physical prowess is no joke (she's particularly great at anything involving endurance) — and Sandra mostly just ... sits challenges out. No, seriously; it's rare to see her actually compete, which feels like an absolutely terrible quality for the only player to ever win twice! During the final tribal council, Parvati got a lot of heat for being "close" with the 2nd runner-up, noted "Survivor" jerk Russell Hantz (who received zero votes for the win), but what the jury clearly didn't grasp is that she was friendly with him for her own gain. Sandra just waited until all of the other stronger players were targeted and convinced six of the jury members that she played a better game than Parvati, which is just plain wrong. At least Russell lost. We can all take solace in that.

"Survivor" is available to stream on Paramount+.