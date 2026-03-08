10 Best Apple TV Original Movies, Ranked

Apple officially entered the streaming era in November 2019, when it launched Apple TV+, which would eventually be shortened to just Apple TV. The best TV shows streaming on Apple TV right now like "Severance," "Pachinko," "Slow Horses," and "Pluribus," among many others, have lent more than a hint of prestige to the streamer's television reputation. However, episodic storytelling and British soccer exploits aren't all that define Apple TV-exclusive projects. There's also the steadily increasing stable of Apple motion pictures.

Though its film library got off to a slower start, Apple TV's movie slate now includes Oscar winners like "CODA" and massive box office hits such as "F1." Overtime, Apple's bench of cinematic offerings has included some real artistic winners. These 10 original Apple TV features (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) are far more than evidence that a major tech entity has made inroads into Hollywood.

Instead, they reflect the creative passion of the individual artists who brought them to life. These movies vary greatly in genre and tone, but they're all bound by craftsmanship and commendable risk-taking, more vital than ever before in the current cinematic landscape. Before your next "Ted Lasso" rewatch, consider giving one of these 10 Apple original films a view instead.