The Hollywood Veteran Who Earned Spike Lee's Title Of 'Greatest Living Actor'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has worked with the creme de la creme of the acting world, so when he speaks about the greatness of any particular actor, one should sit up and take notice. While promoting his latest film, "Highest 2 Lowest," Lee was quick to heap such high praise upon the movie's star, Denzel Washington.

"One of the many things that makes Denzel a genius is he's not just relying on the script or relying on the director, he's bringing his full essence," Lee told Business Insider. "He brings his full being into every role that he does. And when you have someone like that — that's why I say he's the greatest living actor."

That's high praise, but when one considers how decorated Washington is — his resume includes two Academy awards, one for best actor and one for best supporting actor — it's not such an outrageous thing to say. Of course, Lee and Washington share a long working history, creating a memorable handful of films together that have touched greatness.