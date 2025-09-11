The Hollywood Veteran Who Earned Spike Lee's Title Of 'Greatest Living Actor'
Filmmaker Spike Lee has worked with the creme de la creme of the acting world, so when he speaks about the greatness of any particular actor, one should sit up and take notice. While promoting his latest film, "Highest 2 Lowest," Lee was quick to heap such high praise upon the movie's star, Denzel Washington.
"One of the many things that makes Denzel a genius is he's not just relying on the script or relying on the director, he's bringing his full essence," Lee told Business Insider. "He brings his full being into every role that he does. And when you have someone like that — that's why I say he's the greatest living actor."
That's high praise, but when one considers how decorated Washington is — his resume includes two Academy awards, one for best actor and one for best supporting actor — it's not such an outrageous thing to say. Of course, Lee and Washington share a long working history, creating a memorable handful of films together that have touched greatness.
Spike Lee has worked with Denzel Washington numerous times
Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have made five films together, and each of them is an entirely different, unique viewing experience. The first, 1990's "Mo' Better Blues," was Lee's follow-up to "Do the Right Thing." Focusing on a jazz trumpeter and the ups and downs in his life and career, it's a small, very personal story about love, friendship and the power of music.
Next came the legendary "Malcolm X," Lee's 1992 biopic of the titular political and Black liberation leader that is undoubtedly one of Washington's best movies. "He Got Game" is a 1998 family saga about a parolee who must convince his son, an ace basketball player, to attend the governor's alma mater in the hope of winning himself freedom. 2006's "Inside Man" is a tense thriller that explores what happens when a bank heist goes wrong. And finally there's "Highest 2 Lowest," based on the 1963 Akira Kurosawa drama "High and Low," about a record mogul who becomes embroiled in a kidnapping plot.
This has helped the two men develop an easy creative rapport. "When you have Denzel on the set: Michael Jordan. He's got the green light to do whatever he wants to do," Lee told Business Insider. "If Denzel wants to get off-script, I'm not saying a motherf****** thing." It looks like they'll be hitting buckets together for many years to come.