The Only Recap You Need Before Netflix's One Piece Season 2

Manga and anime adaptations don't have a good track record in Hollywood. After all, who could ever forget the crimes against cinema committed by 2009's "Dragonball Evolution"? Fans consider "One Piece" to be one of the best anime shows of all time, but there was a natural apprehension about whether the Netflix adaptation could capture the joyful spirit and idiosyncratic humor of this world and characters. In 2023, the live-action show's creators, Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, confirmed that the Straw Hat Pirates were in good hands.

Consisting of eight episodes, "One Piece" Season 1 follows most of the East Blue Saga from the anime and manga created by Eiichiro Oda. In the anime, this saga takes place over 61 episodes, so it's remarkable that the Netflix adaptation fits the entire saga (and its sub-arcs) into significantly fewer episodes. Sure, there are fans who would have loved for more episodes and sprawling side quests, rather than a condensed version of the meat of the matter, but the overall consensus is that this is an exciting and terrific retelling of a now-classic tale.

On Rotten Tomatoes, "One Piece" holds an 86% critical approval rating and a remarkable 95% audience score. Seriously, how often does this happen that the viewers throw all their love and support behind an adaptation, especially that of an anime series? For those who need a recap before watching Netflix's "One Piece" Season 2, don't worry — we got you. Here's everything important you need to know about the introductory chapter of the series.