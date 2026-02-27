The Only Recap You Need Before Netflix's One Piece Season 2
Manga and anime adaptations don't have a good track record in Hollywood. After all, who could ever forget the crimes against cinema committed by 2009's "Dragonball Evolution"? Fans consider "One Piece" to be one of the best anime shows of all time, but there was a natural apprehension about whether the Netflix adaptation could capture the joyful spirit and idiosyncratic humor of this world and characters. In 2023, the live-action show's creators, Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, confirmed that the Straw Hat Pirates were in good hands.
Consisting of eight episodes, "One Piece" Season 1 follows most of the East Blue Saga from the anime and manga created by Eiichiro Oda. In the anime, this saga takes place over 61 episodes, so it's remarkable that the Netflix adaptation fits the entire saga (and its sub-arcs) into significantly fewer episodes. Sure, there are fans who would have loved for more episodes and sprawling side quests, rather than a condensed version of the meat of the matter, but the overall consensus is that this is an exciting and terrific retelling of a now-classic tale.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "One Piece" holds an 86% critical approval rating and a remarkable 95% audience score. Seriously, how often does this happen that the viewers throw all their love and support behind an adaptation, especially that of an anime series? For those who need a recap before watching Netflix's "One Piece" Season 2, don't worry — we got you. Here's everything important you need to know about the introductory chapter of the series.
What is the One Piece?
"One Piece" Season 1 wastes no time in revealing what the proverbial "one piece" actually is here, and spoiler alert: it isn't a comfy, good-looking swimsuit. The first episode, titled "Romance Dawn," introduces viewers to the legend of Gol D. "Gold" Roger (Michael Dorman), who existed earlier in the "One Piece" timeline. As the King of the Pirates, Roger is what every swashbuckler dreams of being known as: a traveler, an adventurer, as someone whose name is known across every stretch of the ocean. And, of course, owner of a treasure beyond anyone's wildest imagination.
Unfortunately for Roger, he's eventually apprehended and made to pay for his piracy — and no, it isn't because of all the illegally downloaded movies and TV shows on his hard drive. Before his execution in Loguetown at the hands of the Marines, on behalf of the World Government, the crowd shouts at the pirate to reveal the location of his treasure. Roger replies, "Wealth. Fame. Power. I found everything this world has to offer. Free yourselves. Take to the seas. My treasure is yours to find."
These words lead to a new golden age of pirates, as they travel from across the globe to look for Roger's hidden treasure, which becomes known as the One Piece. Despite searching high and low for it, nobody manages to find it. Over two decades later, the ambitious but crewless Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) proclaims that he will be the one to find it.
Monkey D. Luffy wants to become the King of Pirates
The main protagonist of "One Piece" is Monkey D. Luffy. The first season showcases Luffy's past and present, demonstrating why he wants to become the King of Pirates. As a child, Luffy finds himself enamored with Shanks (Peter Gadiot) and the Red Hair Pirates, begging to become a part of the crew. Shanks is kind to Luffy, acting as a mentor of sorts, but he is reluctant to let the kid join him. Attempting to prove his toughness to the pirate, Luffy stabs himself in the face; however, Shanks still rejects his pleas.
A disappointed Luffy digs through a treasure chest and discovers a Gum-Gum Fruit, which is also known as the Devil Fruit, and eats it. Luffy is always hungry, by the way, so this isn't out of character for him at all. Well, this fruit gives him the incredible power of elasticity, effectively turning him into Marvel's Mister Fantastic of the pirate world, and making him nigh invincible in the process.
Luffy never joins Shanks' crew, but the pirate leaves Luffy with his beloved straw hat, telling Luffy to bring it back to him when he goes on to become a pirate. Fast-forward to the present, the ever-jovial Luffy hasn't given up on his dreams to become the King of Pirates, so he embarks on a journey to find a boat and crew to join him on an adventure to find the location of Gold Roger's One Piece.
Luffy assembles his first crew members
On Monkey D. Luffy's quest for the One Piece, he meets Koby (Morgan Davies), a cabin boy for the cruel pirate Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino). After liberating Koby from Alvida's clutches, Luffy and Koby head off to a Marine base in Shell Town. The reason they go here is to seek the map of the fabled Grand Line, which is believed to be where Roger's treasure lies.
On this adventure, they are awed by the feats of the pirate-hunting swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), who is imprisoned after beating up Helmeppo (Aidan Scott) — the son of Marine Captain Axe Hand Morgan (Langley Kirkwood) — then refusing to enlist in the Marines. They also encounter the mysterious orange-haired thief Nami (Emily Rudd), who seeks the map for herself. An uneasy alliance forms as Luffy and Nami pinch the map from Captain Morgan's quarters, while Luffy also frees Zoro.
Captain Morgan and his crew engage in a heated battle with Luffy and his new buddies. However, the unlikely heroes come out on top in the end, handing a major L to the Marines. As they escape to the waters, Luffy welcomes Zoro and Nami as new members of his crew, even though they refuse to call themselves that at first. Koby, meanwhile, decides to stay behind at Shell Town, because his dream is to become a Marine. So, Luffy and Koby bid farewell to each other, knowing the next time they meet, they may be mortal enemies.
Usopp joins the Straw Hat Pirates
The Straw Hat Pirates face off against the bonkers and crash-test-dummy-esque Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) before arriving at Syrup Village, where they seek a brand-new ship for their trip to the Grand Line. There, Monkey D. Luffy meets a dockworker named Usopp (Jacob Gibson) and asks him about a ship that he fancies. Usopp introduces Luffy to the shipyard owner, who's also his orphaned pal, Kaya (Celeste Loots). She proceeds to welcome Luffy and friends with open arms to her home.
Inadvertently, the Straw Hats find themselves pulled into the deadly scheme of Kaya's butler, Klahadore (Alexander Maniatis), who is really the pirate Kuro and wants Kaya's family fortune all to himself. Heck, he even murders Kaya's lawyer, Merry (Brett Williams), to show he isn't playing. Everything looks bleak for Kaya and the Straw Hats, as Kuro and his goons hold the advantage. Then matters become infinitely worse as the Marines, including new recruit Koby, arrive at Syrup Village.
Like all good heroes, though, the Straw Hats overcome the odds, defeating both Kuro and the Marines. As a way to repay Luffy, Kaya offers him the ship he wanted, which Luffy proceeds to name the Going Merry. In addition to gaining a new means of travel, Luffy extends the invite to Usopp to join the crew. Usopp is reluctant because he doesn't want to leave Kaya, whom he has romantic feelings for, but he finally accepts after she gives him her blessing — and a kiss. Aw!
The identity of Monkey D. Luffy's grandfather shocks everyone
From the opening scene of the series, it's made clear that Marines and pirates are enemies. As one of the most powerful characters in "One Piece," Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan) becomes feared among the pirates, because of how he had a hand in Gold Roger's execution and his desire to maintain order by capturing the plunderers of the sea. He also holds a keen interest in stopping Monkey D. Luffy. As it turns out, there's a personal reason for this mission.
After the Straw Hats embark on the Going Merry, they're attacked by the Marines led by Garp. It's here that Luffy reveals to his friends who Garp really is: his grandfather. Garp pushed Luffy to join the Marines when he was young, but his grandson dreamed of a pirate's life. This created conflict between them, because Garp didn't want to see his grandson face the same fate as Roger. In the present, Garp actually gains respect for Luffy when he sees how competent he has become as a pirate and how the Straw Hats evade the Marines.
That isn't all, though. Garp takes Koby under his wing, helping him become a more accomplished Marine — along with Helmeppo. While Koby achieves his dream of joining the Marines and being pretty good at it, it also firmly sets him up on a collision course with the person who made it possible for him: Luffy. Oh, the drama!
Sanji is the next recruit
After outsmarting the Marines, the Straw Hat Pirates find their way to the ocean restaurant known as the Baratie. There, they meet Sanji (Taz Skylar), a talented, kind, and charismatic chef. Sanji believes food to be an experience and wants to create dishes that tantalize all the senses. His ambition is to find the All Blue, a place that contains spices never tasted by anyone before.
In the meanwhile, Garp hires the fearsome and seemingly unstoppable pirate Dracule Mihawk (Steven John Ward) to bring in Luffy — alive, of course, since he still loves his grandson. Roronoa Zoro engages Mihawk in a sword duel, knowing that Mihawk is the greatest swordsman in the world and wanting to prove his own ability to honor a promise he made in his past. Unfortunately, Zoro comes up short in this battle, though Mihawk spares his life and lets Luffy go. Think of it as mutual respect between pirates, even if Mihawk nearly kills Zoro.
Sanji reveals to the Straw Hats how the owner of the Baratie, Zeff (Craig Fairbrass), looked after him when he was younger, even chomping away on his own leg to ensure that Sanji had enough food to survive on a deserted island. So, Sanji asks Zeff to help Zoro in his recovery. More trouble arises when the dangerous fish-man pirate Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) arrives looking for the map to the Grand Line and attacks Luffy. After Sanji saves Luffy, he joins the Straw Hats. However, there's another problem here: a traitor is revealed.
Nami betrays her crew
Early on in "One Piece" Season 1, we realize that Nami isn't everything she appears to be, as she's in contact with a mysterious person about the map to the Grand Line. Eventually, it's revealed that it's Arlong whom she has been speaking to all along, and she's actually a member of the Arlong Pirates. Nami's betrayal catches everyone off guard, but there's a heart-breaking reason for it.
Originally, Nami is from Coco Village. She grew up here with her adopted sister, Nojiko (Chioma Umeala), and they were raised by Belle-Mere (Genna Galloway) until Arlong conquered the village and slaughtered their mother. As a last resort, Nami cut a deal with Arlong: She would buy back the freedom of her village for 100 million berries. However, she was also forced to work for Arlong's crew until this day arrived.
Now, Nami has the money required for Coco Village's freedom. Yet, you know what they say about how you should never trust a pirate? Well, this is why. Expectedly, Arlong reneges on their deal. He betrays Nami by cutting another deal with the dodgy Marine Nezumi (Rory Acton-Burnell), which sees Nezumi take away all of Nami's money and arrest her while Arlong gets away scot-free. A devastated Nami can't help but shed tears, knowing she betrayed her friends all for nothing and her village is doomed. It's a reminder of why every agreement needs to be put in black and white, folks.
The Straw Hats stand with Nami
Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats learn about Nami's past from Nojiko, which helps to put matters into context for them. Eventually, Luffy finds the imprisoned Nami, who asks for his help in freeing Coco Village, knowing full well that he has every right to reject her request after her betrayal of his trust. Unsurprisingly, Luffy agrees, because that's just who he is: someone who never gives up on his pals. Seriously, find yourself a friend who will treat you like Luffy.
The Straw Hats engage in a battle with the Arlong Pirates for the freedom of Coco Village. It's an epic clash of titanic proportions where everyone gets to show off their individual skills and newfound teamwork, establishing the Straw Hat Pirates as a formidable force to be reckoned with. Luffy peels off to challenge Arlong in his tower, where he proceeds to punish the fish-man for everything he did to Nami. Ultimately, Luffy destroys the tower and defeats Arlong. Coco Village is finally free. Hooray!
That little weasel known as Nezumi has one more card up his sleeve, though, as he calls the Marines to arrest Luffy and Co. Koby and Helmeppo don't take the bait here, but Garp does. Grandfather and grandson battle, and it's clear that Luffy is no match for Garp. Shockingly, Garp does the unexpected by letting Luffy and his friends go. As it turns out, he appreciates Luffy's resilience and never-say-die attitude.
Luffy completes one part of his dream
The ending of Netflix's "One Piece" Season 1 doesn't end on a sour note. Everyone — except for maybe Arlong and his goons — finds themselves fairly happy by the time the credits roll in the eighth episode, "Worst in the East." For Monkey D. Luffy, he might not be the King of Pirates yet, but he achieves an important part of his grand ambition. Koby is the one to break the big news to him and meets up with his old friend.
In this exchange, Koby hands over a wanted poster, featuring Luffy's face on it, to Luffy. Not only that, but there's also a 30 million berry bounty on his head, which makes Luffy the most-wanted pirate in East Blue. Oh, how far the master of Gum-Gum finishing moves has come since his crewless days in the first episode! Luffy celebrates the achievement and shares the news with his crew, who remind him that this means they're all in danger and will have everyone coming after them now.
Elsewhere, Mihawk meets up with Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates. It's here that Shanks finds out about Luffy's newfound fame as a pirate and the reward on his former mentee's head. Shanks and his crew cheer Luffy's success, while inviting Mihawk to join the celebrations with them.
Trouble awaits the Straw Hats
Monkey D. Luffy's wanted poster is a source of immense pride for him. However, as the Straw Hats point out, it's not all good news. All the bounty hunters will be after him, and them by extension, as well as the Marines. Their journey to find the Grand Line just became infinitely more difficult.
Toward the end of "Worst in the East," Buggy the Clown and Alvida sit at a bar and acknowledge each other. Anyone who has familiarity with the source material will know this is the tease of their forthcoming partnership. Both of them have issues with the Straw Hat Pirates, specifically Luffy, so they join forces to fight a common enemy.
In addition to this, there's a scene in which an unknown figure burns Luffy's poster with a cigar. The character isn't mentioned, but "One Piece" fans know that this is the Marine known as Smoker (Callum Kerr), who is set to become a major thorn in Luffy's side. While the Straw Hats may have overcome the odds in Season 1, there's a host of greater dangers and antagonists for them to face in the future.