The Most Powerful One Piece Characters Ranked

Since the original manga launched in 1997, "One Piece" has gone on to become a worldwide hit. The manga, written by Eiichiro Oda, is over 100 volumes in length. Its animated adaptation has been running since 1999. In 2023, a live-action adaptation premiered on Netflix. The story, simplified to its most basic elements, follows the adventures of pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his never-ending quest to claim the title of Pirate King. Along the way, Luffy picks up new allies, learns new abilities, battles enemies, crosses the World Government, and even (tragically) loses friends, family, and mentors. Any fan of the show knows there's much, much more to "One Piece" than Luffy's struggles. There are tons of other fleshed-out major and minor characters, a seemingly endless amount of lore, and some of the most unique throwdowns ever to grace the small screen or manga pages.

Given the immense size of the world Oda has created, it should be no surprise that many incredible characters cross paths and duel over the long timeline of "One Piece." With that in mind, we've assembled a list of the most powerful characters in "One Piece" to make sense of how the show's most powerful combatants stack up against one another. It's worth noting that since the series has not reached its finale, this list takes into account the totality of a given player's strength over the course of "One Piece" so far. Also, since this list will be discussing specific battles specifically as depicted in the show, be warned — spoilers lay ahead.